WATCH: Dylan Sampson Discusses Tennessee Impact, NFL Scouting Combine Process
Former Tennessee running back Dylan Sampson talks about the impact Tennessee had on him and the overall process of the NFL scouting combine.
The Tennessee Volunteers have a good number of former players representing the program at the NFL Combine this week. One of which is running back Dylan Sampson and he had the opportunity to speak to the media on Friday.
During his time at the podium on Friday, Sampson covered a variety of topics. Anywhere from the impact Tennessee had on him, NFL teams he has spoken to and what happened in the playoff game against Ohio State.
Here is everything Sampson had to say:
Sampson had a remarkable career as a Volunteer and really surged onto the scene in 2024. He was named SEC offensive player of the year, a 2nd-team All-American and made 1st-team All-SEC this year. He finished the season with 1,491 rushing yards, 22 touchdowns, and averaged 5.8 yards per carry. Over his three-year career, Sampson rushed for 2,492 yards, 35 touchdowns and averaged 5.9 yards per carry. His name will reside in the Tennessee record books in multiple categories.
Tennessee Volunteers NFL Combine Invites:
- Dylan Sampson, RB
- Bru McCoy, WR
- Dont'e Thornton. Jr., WR
- Omarr Norman-Lott, DL
- James Pearce Jr., DL
- Elijah Simmons, DL
