WATCH: Tennessee Football's Top-10 Plays From the 2024 Season
The Tennessee Volunteers have released their Top-10 plays from the 2024 Football Season on social media. We take a look at the best plays from the Vols playoff season.
The Tennessee Vols were dissapointed at the end of the season by the eventual national-title winner, Ohio State. Though, it was a season filled with tremendous highs for the Vols, especially from an individual play standpoint.
No. 10 - Nico Iamaleava's 66-yard TD Throw to Dante Thornton vs Oklahoma in the Vols first major road win of the season.
No. 9 - Will Brooks intercepts Grayson McCall and takes it back for a touchdown against NC State. The former walk on put the game on ice.
No. 8 - NIco Iamaleava's 61-yard pass to Dante Thornton Jr against Alabama in the second-half that sparked the Vols victory against the Tide.
No. 7 - Joshua Josephs strip sacks Kentucky QB, Brock Vandagriff and ILB, Jeremiah Telander falls on the football for the recovery.
No. 6 - Dylan Sampson breaks the single season TD Record vs Kentucky on a 6-yard TD run that required the entire offense.
No. 5 - NIco Iamaleava's 86-yard TD pass to Dante Thornton against the Vanderbilt Commodores
No. 4 - Jermod McCoy's accrobatic interception vs Vanderbilt.
No. 3 - James Pearce Jr. strips Florida QB, Graham Mertz and recovers the fumble on the goaline to prevent a TD.
No. 2 - Jermod McCoy intercepts Jalen Milroe in the redzone vs Alabama and swings the football game in favor of the Vols.
No. 1 - Nico Iamaleava hits Chris Brazell in the corner of the endzone vs Alabama for the final score of the game and ultimately the win.
