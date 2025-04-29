Why Tennessee's WR Bru McCoy Remains Unsigned After NFL Draft
Despite being ranked by NFL.com as a top-10 undrafted wide receiver following the 2025 NFL Draft, Tennessee's Bru McCoy remains unsigned — one of only two players on that elite list without a team. The other, Texas’ Isaiah Bond, is currently navigating off-field issues. But McCoy’s absence from an NFL roster may point to something deeper than just his injury history.
McCoy, a physical pass-catcher with a relentless motor, McCoy’s versatility and toughness made him one of Tennessee’s most reliable offensive threats — particularly in the blocking game, where he consistently opened lanes for teammates.
That’s why his continued availability is puzzling. While some scouts might have expressed concern about long-term durability, McCoy’s profile still offers undeniable value, especially for teams looking to maximize versatility on the back end of their receiving corps or hybridize offensive packages. His physicality and blocking acumen could make him a candidate for a transition to tight end — a role where his size, grit, and football IQ would be well-utilized in today’s evolving offenses.
Here’s a look at the NFL.com Top 10 Undrafted Wide Receivers — and where they’ve landed:
1. Isaiah Neyor, Nebraska – Signed with the 49ers
2. Xavier Restrepo, Miami – Signed with the Titans
3. Andrew Armstrong, Arkansas – Signed with the Dolphins
4. Isaiah Bond, Texas – Unsigned (Off-field issues)
5. Efton Chism III, Eastern Washington – Signed with the Patriots
6. Roc Taylor, Memphis – Signed with the Steelers
7. Joaquin Davis, North Carolina Central – Signed with the Broncos
8. Bru McCoy, Tennessee – Unsigned
9. Kelly Akharaiyi, Mississippi State – Signed with the Bills
10. Landon Parker, Troy – Signed with the Colts
McCoy’s on-field impact for Tennessee extended well beyond the stat sheet. His leadership, blocking ability, and ability to line up in multiple roles helped balance the Vols’ offensive identity. If he had stayed healthy in 2024, McCoy might have been a Day 3 pick — or at least a priority free agent immediately after the draft.
Instead, the silence from NFL teams raises questions.
With minicamps approaching and teams always on the lookout for depth and versatility, it’s hard to imagine McCoy staying unsigned for long. He may not be the flashiest name, but in a league that values toughness, system fit, and blocking from non-traditional positions, McCoy still brings plenty to the table.
And all it takes is one team to see beyond the injury and recognize the potential for a low-risk, high-reward addition.
