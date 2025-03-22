Christian Horry's Status for UCLA vs Tennessee Basketball, March Madness
Christian Horry is on the injury report ahead of Saturday's second-round matchup as Tennessee takes on UCLA
Tennessee and UCLA are inching closer to tip-off on Saturday night as the Bruins and Volunteers take place in their March Madness Round of 32 matchup. The Vols and Bruins have three total players on the injury report with two coming from the Bruins report.
One of the Bruins' players to be listed is Christian Horry who plays guard. he is a freshman and he is listed as questionable for the contest with his reasoning being undisclosed. Horry is the son of former NBA Legend Robert Horry and Bruins' fans having plenty of hope for the younger Horry to have success.
Horry likely wouldn't play valuable minutes on Saturday no matter what as he is behind many players on the depth chart with him being a freshman.
