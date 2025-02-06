Dalton Knecht Traded By Lakers For Refusal to Pass to Bronny James Per Gilbert Arenas
The Los Angeles Lakers traded rookie Dalton Knecht after just 48 games to the Charlotte Hornets. Gilbert Arenas believes it's because he wasn't passing the ball to Bronny James.
In just 48 games with the Lakers, Dalton Knecht appeared to have quite a bright future in LA. He shot 46.5% from the field, 35.8% from three-point range, and was averaging 9.4 PPG in just 20.7 minutes per night. It appeared that Knecht, who was drafted out of Tennessee by the Lakers with the 17th overall pick, would be a potential future star in LA.
That was until late Wednesday night when the Lakers traded Dalton Knecht, Cam Reddish, a 2031 unprotected first-round pick and a 2030 pick swap to the Charlotte Hornets for center Mark Williams. It's led many to wonder why the Lakers have chosen to move on so quickly from what appeared to be a budding star.
Former NBA superstar turned podcast host, Gilbert Arenas has some theories of his own. This comes via The Gilbert Arenas Show.
Since the trade, Arenas has doubled down on the assumption that Knecht was traded because of his unwillingness to pass.
Now, whether or not it's because Knecht wouldn't pass the ball to Bronny James, or whether or not he was just shooting too much anyways, the Lakers were willing to part with Knecht. It should be noted, Knecht's averaging less than an assist per game while averaging 7.4 shots per game.
During his senior year in Knoxville, Knecht led the SEC in scoring and was named the SEC Player of the Year. He helped lead the volunteers to the regional final of the March Madness tournament, marking the team's best finish since 2010. Knecht spent just one season in Knoxville with the Volunteers but is the highest-drafted Vol since Marcus Haislip in 2002.
Knecht's first game with Charlotte is set for Friday against the Spurs, there's been no information given about his availibility for Friday night's contest.
Knecht started 12 games for the Lakers, and now with the Charlotte Hornets, he likely will see a potentially expanded role than the one he was playing with the Lakers. It's Melo Ball's franchise, with Miles Bridges and Brandon Miller rounding out the top of the rotation. The Hornets are currently (12-36).
