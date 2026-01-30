Lakers Trade Rumors Roundup: Latest Updates As NBA Trade Deadline Approaches

The Lakers are canvassing the NBA for upgrades and could wind up being pretty active before next Thursday’s trade deadline.

L.A. has had an up-and-down season so far, and, as currently constructed, they don’t appear to be a threat to win the Western Conference. The franchise has begun the process of turning itself over to Luka Doncic, shifting away from the aging LeBron James. That means changes will be in the works in the short and long term.

Rumors suggest Rob Pelinka and the team’s front office have several targets around the league, with multiple names being connected to the Lakers.

The main targets for L.A. will be wings who can shoot and defend. Landing a 3-and-D guy who can fit with Dončić and James is incredibly important to the team’s chances this season.

Lakers expiring contracts

L.A. is fortunate that it has several expiring contracts that should help make deals happen. Forward Rui Hachimura has been solid, but is in the final season of a three-year, $51 million deal that is paying him $18.3 million for this campaign. In 36 games this season, Hachimura is averaging 12.1 points and 3.5 rebounds in 30.1 minutes per game while shooting a 43.3% from three-point range.

Meanwhile, Gabe Vincent ($11.5 million), Maxi Kleber ($11 million), and Jaxson Hayes ($3.5 million) are all on expiring deals, while wing Dalton Knecht has asked for a trade.

The Lakers could also acquire tradable first-round picks by moving their first-rounder in 2031 or ‘32. That could also help grease the wheels of a move.

Lakers trade rumors

L.A. has the ammo to get a deal done, but won’t be shuffling things around to add another star. Instead, the Lakers are looking to add rotation pieces that would elevate the team around Dončić and James.

Jake Fischer of the Stein Line is reporting the Lakers are among several teams interested in Nuggets win Peyton Watson. Watson is currently averaging 14.4 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 1.2 blocks, and 1.0 steals in 30.1 minutes per game while shooting 49.9% from the field and 41.1% from three-point range. The 23-year-old will be a restricted free agent this summer.

Broderick Turner and Thuc Nhi Nguyen of the Los Angeles Times have reported that Cavaliers wing De’Andre Hunter, Timberwolves guard Donte DiVincenzo, Mavericks forward Naji Marshall, and Kings guard Keon Ellis are potential targets.

Marshall played with Dončić last season in Dallas and is currently averaging career- highs in points (14.7), rebounds (4.9), minutes (29.3), and field goal percentage (54.4%).

Hunter looks like a fit on the surface, but he has struggled in his first full season with the Cavs, as his three-point percentage has dropped from 40.5% last season to 30.9% this year. He is averaging nearly three fewer points per game as well.

James will be a free agent after the season, and the 41-year-old could decide to retire. He is still impacting games at a high level, so there’s a chance he makes another run next season, but he’s unlikely to remain with the Lakers. Getting his $52.6 million salary off the books will further help the Lakers stack the deck around Dončić.

While James is still around, it’s a safe bet the Lakers will make a hard push to add to the roster before Thursday’s deadline.

