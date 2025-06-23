Four-Star 2026 Point Guard Miles Sadler Schedules Official Visit with Tennessee
Rick Barnes and the Tennessee Volunteers continue to make waves on the recruiting trail, this time targeting one of the premier playmakers in the 2026 class.
Miles Sadler, a dynamic 5-foot-11 point guard ranked No. 18 overall by On3, has officially scheduled a visit to Tennessee. The Unity (IL) standout received a scholarship offer from the Vols last month and wasted little time taking the next step toward exploring Rocky Top as a potential college destination.
Sadler has emerged as one of the most electric floor generals in his class. Known for his explosiveness, court vision, and defensive tenacity, he commands the game at both ends with a maturity beyond his years. He’s already drawn national attention for his leadership and poise under pressure, and he has steadily climbed the recruiting rankings as a result.
The visit to Knoxville marks a critical moment in Tennessee’s pursuit of Sadler, who has received offers from a growing list of Power Five programs. However, the Vols’ early attention and commitment to building a relationship could play a major role in separating them from the pack.
Tennessee has made it clear that it plans to stay aggressive in recruiting elite talent for the future. After reloading with top prospects in recent classes, Barnes and his staff are laying the groundwork to keep that pipeline strong. Bringing in a high-upside point guard like Sadler would be a major statement for the program's long-term backcourt plans.
Sadler’s visit comes at a time when Tennessee is riding momentum both on and off the court. The Vols’ national profile has soared thanks to recent tournament success and player development, making Knoxville an increasingly attractive destination for top-tier recruits.
If all goes well during the upcoming visit, Tennessee could find itself a serious contender to land one of the best playmakers in the country—and potentially a future cornerstone of the program.
