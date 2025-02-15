Volunteer Country

GameDay Predictions: Tennessee Volunteers vs Vanderbilt Commodores Basketball

Tennessee takes on the Vanderbilt Commodores in their second match up of the season

Caleb Sisk

Feb 8, 2025; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Tennessee Volunteers forward Igor Milicic Jr. (7) drives around Oklahoma Sooners guard Jeremiah Fears (0) during the first half at Lloyd Noble Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images
The Tennessee Volunteers finally get the chance at redemption against their in-state rivals.

Tennessee is set to tip off with Vanderbilt in Knoxville at 1:00 PM EST. This game has been marked on the calendar since Tennessee was defeated in Memorial Gymnasium back in January by the Commodores.

Tennessee on SI got together to share their prediction.

Jonathan Williams: Tennessee 77, Vanderbilt 60 

“The Commodores got the best of Tennessee earlier in the season but I don’t think that happens again this time. The Vols have looked impressive in the month of February outside of the loss to Kentucky and Zakai Zeigler and Igor Milicic have been playing some of their best ball as of late. I think Tennessee wins with some ease on Saturday and continue their impressive stretch of gameplay that they have showcased this month.”

Tanner Johnson: Tennessee 80, Vanderbilt 65

“The Vols will get some much-needed revenge over the Commodores on Saturday after the frustrating loss to Kentucky. Tennessee will take out its frustration on Vanderbilt and will regain its shooting stroke.”

Caleb Sisk: Tennessee 71, Vanderbilt 64

“The Vols have proved multiple times that they don’t just bounce back with fire, it takes time to warm up after losing a big game. The Vols rely on Chaz Lanier an unhealthy amount. When Lanier is having a good day, Tennessee is having a good day. The same goes for when he is having a bad day. Luckily Zakai Zeigler and Igor Milicic have been elite recently for Tennessee. The firepower from Zeigler and Milicic will be enough even if Lanier has a good or a bad day. Vols get their redemption on Saturday.”

