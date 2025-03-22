Volunteer Country

How to Watch Tennessee vs UCLA - Second Round of March Madness

Jonathan Williams

Mar 20, 2025; Lexington, KY, USA; Tennessee Volunteers guard Zakai Zeigler (5) during the second half against the Wofford Terriers in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at Rupp Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images / Jordan Prather-Imagn Images
Everything you need to know on how to watch Tennessee vs UCLA in the second round of March Madness.

The Tennessee Volunteers have their second round game of the March Madness tournament on Saturday vs the UCLA Bruins. The Volunteers cruised past their first round matchup against Wofford as they won by a final score of 77-62. Now they have a bit of a tougher matchup.

The No. 2 seeded Volunteers will face off against the No. 7 seeded UCLA Bruins. UCLA defeated Utah State on Thursday 72-47. Tennessee and UCLA have only played one another a single time prior to today. Tennessee lost the matchup back in 1977 by a final score of 103-79.

Chaz Lanier and Zakai Zeigler have been excellent for Tennessee as of late. Chaz Lanier is scoring 18.0 points per game with 3.8 rebounds and 1.0 assist for the Volunteers. Zakai Zeigler is averaging 15.3 points, 7.5 assists and 1.6 steals over the past 10 games.

How to Watch Tennessee vs UCLA - March Madness

• Gameday: Saturday, March 22nd
• March Madness: Round of 32
• Where: Rupp Arena (Lexington, Kentucky)
• Time: 9:40 PM EST
• Watch: TBS/truTV

The winner of this game will move on to the sweet sixteen to face off against the winner of Illinois and Kentucky. Their game is on Sunday at 5:15 PM ET.

JONATHAN WILLIAMS

Jonathan Williams is a multimedia sports journalist who graduated from the University of Georgia with a degree in Journalism. He has multiple years of experience in covering college football for a variety of teams

