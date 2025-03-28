Volunteer Country

J.P. Estrella's Status for Tennessee vs Kentucky, March Madness

Tennessee Volunteers center J.P. Estrella is on the injury report ahead of Tennessee vs Kentucky in March Madness.

Caleb Sisk

Mar 21, 2024; Charlotte, NC, USA; Tennessee Volunteers forward J.P. Estrella (13) shoots a free throw in the first round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
Mar 21, 2024; Charlotte, NC, USA; Tennessee Volunteers forward J.P. Estrella (13) shoots a free throw in the first round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
Tennessee and Kentucky is finally here for the third time this season as the Vols look to get over the hump. The Wildcats have defeated the Vols twice this season while the Volunteers are hopeful tghey can win the one that matters the most.

Tennessee will be without one of their players on Friday. The Vols will be without J.P. Estrella who is set to miss the sweet sixteen on Friday. Estrella has been out with a foot injury since near the beginning of the season. The Vols center will not play in March Madness and will have to wait until next season for his return.

Tip-off between the two teams is scheduled for 7:39 PM EST.

