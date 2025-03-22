JP Estrella's Injury Status for Tennessee vs UCLA
JP Estrella is on Saturday's injury report ahead of Tennessee vs UCLA
The Tennessee Volunteers and UCLA Bruins are set for their second March Madness game as both teams had a convincing win in the NCAA Tournament. The Vols defeated Wofford while UCLA got the best of Utah State.
Both teams have injuries entering the game while Tennessee has only one player listed. Talented center J.P. Estrella is listed on Saturday's injury report as Out with a foot injury. Estrella only saw action in a handful of games this season after suffering a season-ending injury. He was a big-time player for the Vols at the center position as he was the primary backup to Felix Okpara.
Estrella will be out for the remainder of the season and will likely be an early return for next season.
Follow Our Social Media Pages:
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Twitter: @VolsOnSI
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Facebook: @VOLS on SI
Follow Our Staff:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Tanner Johnson On Twitter: @JohnsonTanner23_
- Follow Jonathan Williams On Twitter: @DR_JWill
Follow Our Website
Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.
OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS
- Picture of Tennessee Volunteers Freshman Goes Viral
- Lagonza Hayward Explains Decommitment from Tennessee Volunteers
- NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament Odds, Tennessee Has Sixth Best Odds
- Jake Merklinger Is Looking to Help George MacIntyre Throughout His Freshman Season
- Jay Bilas Says Tennessee Volunteers Not a Title Contender in NCAA Tournament
- Tennessee Basketball March Madness Predictions
- Tennessee Volunteers Jump to No. 1 Overall in Latest NCAA Baseball Rankings
- Initial Reaction to Tennessee Basketball's March Madness Path
- Two Tennessee Volunteers Named All-SEC Tournament Team
- Tennessee Volunteers Not a College Football Playoff Contender