JP Estrella's Injury Status for Tennessee vs UCLA

Caleb Sisk

Tennessee forward JP Estrella (13) smiles at the Food City Center for Tennessee Basketball media day on Tuesday Oct. 3, 2023.
Tennessee forward JP Estrella (13) smiles at the Food City Center for Tennessee Basketball media day on Tuesday Oct. 3, 2023. / Angelina Alcantar / USA TODAY NETWORK
The Tennessee Volunteers and UCLA Bruins are set for their second March Madness game as both teams had a convincing win in the NCAA Tournament. The Vols defeated Wofford while UCLA got the best of Utah State.

Both teams have injuries entering the game while Tennessee has only one player listed. Talented center J.P. Estrella is listed on Saturday's injury report as Out with a foot injury. Estrella only saw action in a handful of games this season after suffering a season-ending injury. He was a big-time player for the Vols at the center position as he was the primary backup to Felix Okpara.

Estrella will be out for the remainder of the season and will likely be an early return for next season.

