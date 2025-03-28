Jaxson Robinson's Status for Kentucky vs Tennessee, March Madness
Jaxson Robinson is on Friday's injury report ahead of Tennessee vs Kentucky part 3
The Tennessee Volunteers and the Kentucky Wildcats are set for their third game of the season with this one being a win or go home situation as the two will play in the Sweet Sixteen. Tennessee is hopeful to make the Elite Eight in March Madness for the second straight season while the Wildcats look to sweep the Volunteers.
The Wildcats will have to do it without star guard Jaxson Robinson, who is listed as out for Kentucky vs Tennessee. Robinson suffered a wrist injury, which will keep him sidelined for the remainder of the NCAA Tournament. Robinson is a 6-foot-6 senior who averaged 13 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 1.7 assists while shooting 43/38/76 from the field.
Tip-off between the two teams is set for 7:39 PM EST.
