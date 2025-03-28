Volunteer Country

Jaxson Robinson's Status for Kentucky vs Tennessee, March Madness

Jaxson Robinson is on Friday's injury report ahead of Tennessee vs Kentucky part 3

Caleb Sisk

Feb 8, 2025; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats guard Jaxson Robinson (2) claps during the first half against the South Carolina Gamecocks at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images
Feb 8, 2025; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats guard Jaxson Robinson (2) claps during the first half against the South Carolina Gamecocks at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images / Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

Jaxson Robinson is on Friday's injury report ahead of Tennessee vs Kentucky part 3

The Tennessee Volunteers and the Kentucky Wildcats are set for their third game of the season with this one being a win or go home situation as the two will play in the Sweet Sixteen. Tennessee is hopeful to make the Elite Eight in March Madness for the second straight season while the Wildcats look to sweep the Volunteers.

The Wildcats will have to do it without star guard Jaxson Robinson, who is listed as out for Kentucky vs Tennessee. Robinson suffered a wrist injury, which will keep him sidelined for the remainder of the NCAA Tournament. Robinson is a 6-foot-6 senior who averaged 13 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 1.7 assists while shooting 43/38/76 from the field.

Tip-off between the two teams is set for 7:39 PM EST.

Follow Our Social Media Pages:

• Follow Tennessee on SI on Twitter: @VolsOnSI
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Facebook: @VOLS on SI

Follow Our Staff:

Follow Our Website

Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.

OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS

Published |Modified
Caleb Sisk
CALEB SISK

Home/Men's Basketball