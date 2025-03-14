Volunteer Country

LIVE Updates - Tennessee Basketball vs Texas Longhorns, SEC Tournament

Jan 11, 2025; Austin, Texas, USA; Tennessee Volunteers guard Zakai Zeigler (5) drives to the basket during the second half against the Texas Longhorns at Moody Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images
Tennessee and Texas are set for their second game of the season, and this time, the stakes are much higher for both teams.

Tennessee is set for their first SEC Conference game of the tournament. They will be taking on the Texas Longhorns, who knocked off Vanderbilt and had a huge upset win over the Texas A&M Aggies yesterday in double overtime. Tennessee won the first match between the two teams in Texas after a great performance by Darlinstone Dubar.

Vols on SI has you covered all game long with LIVE UPDATES. You can find all pre-game information needed below the updates.

LIVE UPDATES (GAME STARTS AT 3:30 PM EST)

First Half: (NOT YET STARTED)

Pre-Game Information

How to Watch:
• Where: Nashville, Tennessee
• GameDay: Friday, March 14th, 2025
• Game Time: 3:30 PM EST
• TV Channel: ESPN
• Stream: ESPN App
• LIVE UPDATES: Tennessee Volunteers on SI

Gameday Graphic:

Tailgate News:

Friday's Jersey: (NOT YET ANNOUNCED)

Starting Lineup: (NOT YET ANNOUNCED)

