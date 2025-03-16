LIVE Updates - Tennessee Volunteers vs Florida Gators Basketball, SEC Championship
The Tennessee Volunteers vs Florida Gators are set for Sunday 's conference championship.
In this story:
The Tennessee Volunteers vs Florida Gators are set for Sunday 's conference championship.
Tennessee and Florida are set for their third contest as the Vols and Gators both have one win over the other. Tennessee defeated the Auburn Tigers on Saturday, while the Florida Gators defeated the Alabama Crimson Tide.
Tennessee and Florida have the opportunity to win the SEC Championship on Sunday ahead of the selection coverage. Tennessee Volunteers on SI has you covered with all of the LIVE Updates from Sunday's game. You can also find all pre-game information below the updates.
LIVE UPDATES
Pre-Game Information
Gameday Graphic:
Tennessee's Championship Jerseys:
Starting Lineup for the Vols: (NOT YET ANNOUNCED)
OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS
- Fans React to Tennessee Signee Amari Evans Being Ejected
- Who Tennessee Volunteers Need to Win to Earn Top Seed in March Madness Bracket
- WATCH: Tennessee Head Coach Josh Heupel Mic'd Up During Spring Practice
- Josh Heupel's Comments Regarding Tennessee's Center Battle
- Tennessee vs St. Bonaventure Final Score - Vols Pitch Combined No-Hitter
- Tennessee's Rickey Gibson at Spring Practice After Transfer Portal Announcement
- Tennessee Volunteer a Dark Horse to Win MLB Rookie of the Year with LA Angels
- Vols Coach Josh Heupel Comments on George MacIntyre's First Spring Practice
- Josh Heupel Shares Honest Statement on Having a Young Roster This Football Season
Follow Our Social Media Pages:
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Twitter: @VolsOnSI
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Facebook: @VOLS on SI
Follow Our Staff:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Tanner Johnson On Twitter: @JohnsonTanner23_
- Follow Jonathan Williams On Twitter: @DR_JWill
Follow Our Website
Published |Modified