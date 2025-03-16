Volunteer Country

LIVE Updates - Tennessee Volunteers vs Florida Gators Basketball, SEC Championship

The Tennessee Volunteers vs Florida Gators are set for Sunday 's conference championship.

Caleb Sisk

Tennessee guard Chaz Lanier (2) and guard Zakai Zeigler (5) celebrate after their victory against Auburn in a Southeastern Conference tournament semifinal game at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, March 15, 2025.
Tennessee guard Chaz Lanier (2) and guard Zakai Zeigler (5) celebrate after their victory against Auburn in a Southeastern Conference tournament semifinal game at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, March 15, 2025. / Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Tennessee and Florida are set for their third contest as the Vols and Gators both have one win over the other. Tennessee defeated the Auburn Tigers on Saturday, while the Florida Gators defeated the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Tennessee and Florida have the opportunity to win the SEC Championship on Sunday ahead of the selection coverage. Tennessee Volunteers on SI has you covered with all of the LIVE Updates from Sunday's game. You can also find all pre-game information below the updates.

LIVE UPDATES

Pre-Game Information

Gameday Graphic:

Tennessee's Championship Jerseys:

Starting Lineup for the Vols: (NOT YET ANNOUNCED)

Published |Modified
