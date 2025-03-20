Volunteer Country

Los Angeles Lakers Star Predicts Tennessee Basketball to Win March Madness

Former Tennessee Volunteers basketball and current Los Angeles Lakers star Dalton Knecht predicts Tennessee to win March Madness

Caleb Sisk

Mar 6, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Dalton Knecht (4) reacts after scoring a three point basket against the New York Knicks during the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
Mar 6, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Dalton Knecht (4) reacts after scoring a three point basket against the New York Knicks during the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
In this story:

Tennessee and Wofford are set for their first-round game as one team will be going home. A former Tennessee basketball star who made a name for himself with the Volunteers believes the Vols have the opportunity to win the whole tournament.

In a recent bracket release, Los Angeles Lakers guard Dalton Knecht named the Vols are the NCAA Tournament champions after defeating the Florida Gators in what would be the fourth game of the season for the two teams.

Tennessee recently was defeated by the Gators in the SEC Championship after facing foul troubles throughout the second half. The Vols are currently 1-2 against the Gators this season with their win being inside Thompson Boling Arena.

Tennessee tips off their March Madness stretch on Thursday when the Vols take on the Terriers at 6:50 PM EST.

Caleb Sisk
