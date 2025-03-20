Los Angeles Lakers Star Predicts Tennessee Basketball to Win March Madness
Former Tennessee Volunteers basketball and current Los Angeles Lakers star Dalton Knecht predicts Tennessee to win March Madness
Tennessee and Wofford are set for their first-round game as one team will be going home. A former Tennessee basketball star who made a name for himself with the Volunteers believes the Vols have the opportunity to win the whole tournament.
In a recent bracket release, Los Angeles Lakers guard Dalton Knecht named the Vols are the NCAA Tournament champions after defeating the Florida Gators in what would be the fourth game of the season for the two teams.
Tennessee recently was defeated by the Gators in the SEC Championship after facing foul troubles throughout the second half. The Vols are currently 1-2 against the Gators this season with their win being inside Thompson Boling Arena.
Tennessee tips off their March Madness stretch on Thursday when the Vols take on the Terriers at 6:50 PM EST.
OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS
- Picture of Tennessee Volunteers Freshman Goes Viral
- Lagonza Hayward Explains Decommitment from Tennessee Volunteers
- NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament Odds, Tennessee Has Sixth Best Odds
- Jake Merklinger Is Looking to Help George MacIntyre Throughout His Freshman Season
- Jay Bilas Says Tennessee Volunteers Not a Title Contender in NCAA Tournament
- Tennessee Basketball March Madness Predictions
- Tennessee Volunteers Jump to No. 1 Overall in Latest NCAA Baseball Rankings
- Initial Reaction to Tennessee Basketball's March Madness Path
- Two Tennessee Volunteers Named All-SEC Tournament Team
- Tennessee Volunteers Not a College Football Playoff Contender?
Follow Our Social Media Pages:
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Twitter: @VolsOnSI
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Facebook: @VOLS on SI
Follow Our Staff:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Tanner Johnson On Twitter: @JohnsonTanner23_
- Follow Jonathan Williams On Twitter: @DR_JWill