Former Tennessee Basketball Star Kennedy Chandler Makes Headlines in NBA Summer League
The former Tennessee Volunteers star guard delivered another strong Summer League outing on Sunday night, dropping 22 points, 7 assists, and 3 steals. The performance was highlighted by his trademark quickness, decisive playmaking, and a renewed confidence that has drawn praise from both fans and analysts.
Chandler’s journey has been anything but linear. After a standout freshman year at Tennessee, where he earned Second-Team All-SEC and SEC Tournament MVP honors in 2022, the Memphis native declared for the NBA Draft. He was selected by the Memphis Grizzlies and spent time with both the Grizzlies and their G-League affiliate, the Memphis Hustle.
His sophomore professional year saw him take the court with the Long Island Nets before joining Raptors 905. In each stop, Chandler has showcased growth, both on and off the court.
For Chandler, this Summer League stint with Houston isn’t just another stop, it’s a pivotal audition. The Rockets have a deep pool of young talent, but Chandler’s experience and skillset could provide value, especially as teams look for steady backup guard options heading into training camp.
But this Summer League has felt different—more composed, more determined, and most importantly, more productive.
Before Chandler was lighting up the NBA Summer League, he was electrifying college arenas in orange and white. A consensus five-star recruit out of high school, Chandler was named a McDonald's All-American, Jordan Brand Classic participant, and a Nike Hoop Summit standout. Twice named Tennessee Mr. Basketball, his rise from local hero to national name was no accident.
At Tennessee, he quickly lived up to the hype, leading the Vols to an SEC Tournament title while averaging 13.9 points, 4.7 assists, and 2.2 steals per game. His impact in Knoxville was immediate and memorable.
Now, he’s carrying that same edge into the pros.
Sunday’s performance was the latest in a string of efficient, energetic outings for Chandler. With each passing game, he’s proving that he’s more than just a G-League mainstay—he’s a guard with NBA-level speed, IQ, and leadership.
His 22-point night was not only a personal victory but a loud reminder: Kennedy Chandler is still just 22 years old, and his ceiling remains high.
If he keeps playing like this, a full-time NBA opportunity may not be far behind.
Follow Our X and Facebook Page
• Follow us on X HERE
• Follow us on Facebook HERE
Follow Our Staff:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Najeh Wilkins On Twitter: @NajehWilk
- Follow Jonathan Williams On Twitter: @DR_JWill
- Follow Christian Kirby On Twitter: @Kirby_24K
- Follow Brooks Austin On Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
- Follow Josh Greer On Twitter: @JSGreer731
Follow Our Website
Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.
OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS
- Tennessee’s 2024 MLB Draft Success Sets the Stage for Another Big Year in 2025
- Who Will Lead the Vols? Tennessee’s Three-Man QB Battle Begins
- Former Tennessee Vol Joshua Palmer Expected to Elevate Buffalo Bills Offense
- Revisit The Moment J.B. Shabazz Became A Tennessee Vol
- 2025 MLB Draft Preview: Tennessee Vols Set for Another Big Year
- 2027 Recruiting Target Includes Tennessee Football In His Top Schools
- JB Shabazz Commits To Tennessee
- Five Star Gabby Minus Announces Final Five Schools With The Lady Vols Making The Cut
- The Full List of Tennessee Football Number Changes
- Tennessee’s Tony Vitello to Serve as Guest Analyst for 2025 MLB Draft
- Jowell Combay Announces Tennessee Vols Commitment
- WATCH: Revisit the Moment Brayden Rouse Committed to Tennessee