Lakers' Dalton Knecht Named Offseason Trade Target For East Playoff Team
The Los Angeles Lakers were trying to get a new center when they got rid of Anthony Davis. The Lakers had a trade agreed upon to acquire Mark Williams from the Charlotte Hornets.
In that trade, the Lakers were willing to part ways with rookie Dalton Knecht. Once they saw the physical from Williams, they rescinded the trade.
That meant that Knecht was going to be with the Lakers for the rest of the season. Still, it's clear that the Lakers are willing to part ways with Knecht if they like the price.
Knecht has had to figure out a way to put his emotions behind him and keep playing the best that he can. Still, he knows that the Lakers aren't fully committed to keeping him.
Bleacher Report believes that he could be a trade target for the Orlando Magic. The Magic need more shooting and more offense in general.
Adding Knecht could help them in both regards. It's clear that the price for him wouldn't be all that high considering the trade that the Lakers were willing to make for Williams.
The Lakers would need some proven players in order for them to part ways with Knecht in this scenario. There are a few guys that Orlando could part ways with who the Lakers would like.
Los Angeles is still hoping that they are able to keep and develop Knecht. Despite putting in the Williams trade, they still do like him.
Knecht still needs some more playing time to fully come into his own. Right now, he is the last guy in the rotation for the Lakers.
In certain matchups, he might not play a lot at all. While the Lakers are injured, though, they trust him enough to play over 20 minutes per game.
So far this season, Knecht is averaging 9.5 points, three rebounds, and 0.9 assists per game. He is shooting 46.4 percent from the field and 36.4 percent from beyond the 3-point arc.
