Luka Doncic Traded to the Lakers: What it Means for Former Volunteer Dalton Knecht?
The Dallas Mavericks traded Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers Saturday night. So what does it mean for former Tennessee Volunteer Dalton Knecht?
One of the craziest trades in NBA history ensued on Saturday night as the Dallas Mavericks elected to move their franchise player Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers in exchange for Anthony Davis. It was a move that caught the whole world by surprise and a move that holds a lot of implications for both sides.
One player that could be impacted by this trade is rookie Dalton Knecht, who the Lakers took in the back end of the 1st round last offseason. Knecht is averaging 20.7 minutes played this season and 9.3 points per game off of .459 field goal percentage.
While Doncic will be a starter for the Lakers and Knecht has been a bench piece for the organization for the majority of this season, he could see an impact on his minutes and his role. Or the inverse could happen and maybe head coach JJ Reddick would want a knockdown shooter like Knecht on the floor with a playmaker like Doncic who can drive, kick and create for a guy like Knecht.
As any rookie does in their first year in the league, Knecht has been trying to find his groove in the league. The Lakers as a whole have been a bit of a struggle this season so maybe a change up in the lineup could be beneficial for everyone. Regardless, it will be interesting to see how this move impacts the remaining players on the Lakers' roster moving forward this season and if it does potentially impact Knecht's future with the franchise.
OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS
- Tennessee Football Depth Chart Check - Where Does the WR Room Sit?
- Texas A&M Aggies Commit Aaron Gregory Open To Take An Official Visit To Tennessee
- BREAKING: Amari Jefferson Transfers To Tennessee Volunteers
- Tyran Evans Commits To Tennessee Volunteers Football
- Tennessee DB Transfer Christian Harrison Commits To Cincinnati Bearcats
- Mike Keith Named The New "Voice Of The Vols"
- Tennessee TE, Holden Staes Commits to Indiana Football
- Tennessee Lady Volunteers Lose To LSU Tigers In A Close Contest
- No. 1 Tennessee Basketball Crushed By Florida as Offense Disappears
Join The Community:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Tanner Johnson On Twitter: @JohnsonTanner23_
- Follow Blake Schowalter On Twitter: @BlakeSchowalte1
- Follow Jonathan Williams On Twitter: @DR_JWill
- Follow Evan Crowell On Twitter: @EvanVCrowell
- Follow John Anthony On Twitter: @JAntSports