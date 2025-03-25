Volunteer Country

Mike Keith Teases Podcast Episode with Tennessee Basketball Star Zakai Zeigler

Voice of the Vols Mike Keith hosts Tennessee Volunteers basketball star Zakai Zeigler on the upcoming episode of The Mike Keith Show.

Caleb Sisk

Mar 22, 2025; Lexington, KY, USA; Tennessee Volunteers guard Zakai Zeigler (5) during the second half in the second round of the NCAA Tournament at Rupp Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images
The Tennessee Vols has a new "Voice of the Vols" as Mike Keith has accepted the Tennessee job after a long and successful career as the Voice of the Titans for the Tennessee Titans.

With Keith's calls comes "The Mike Keith Show" which now will feature a fan-favorite guest with Tennessee Basketball point guard Zakai Zeigler. Zeigler is averaging 13.7 points, 7.4 assists, and 3.0 rebounds while shooting 40/33/78

The Tennessee Volunteers guard has helped lead the Tennessee Vols to the Sweet 16 for the third straight year and he is the co-winningest player in Tennessee history alongside Jahmai Mashack.

The Vols and Kentucky Wildcats will play for the third time on Friday, this time with more to win and lose.

