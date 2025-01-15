Predictions: Tennessee Volunteers VS Georgia Bulldogs Basketball
Tennessee is set to take on one of the nation's current most dangerous teams as the Georgia Bulldogs come to town and are bringing some impressive wins with them.
Tennessee is set for their second home conference game as they take on the Georgia Bulldogs. This is the first time that both teams are participating against each other as a ranked program.
Tennessee on SI shared their predictions on who they believe will win and how the game will go.
Caleb Sisk: Tennessee 66, Georgia 62
“Tennessee has been struggling in their last two games as they were defeated by Florida and barely defeated the Texas Longhorns in their road win. Georgia has been on a winning streak as they defeated two ranked programs last week. They have had a lot of success from Asa Newell who averages 15.4 points per game and 6.8 rebounds. They have also had a lot of success out of Somto Cyril who leads the team in blocks averaging two blocks a game. This game should be a battle and will be close in the end. Tennessee will need someone to step up and that someone will likely be Chaz Lanier who has been on a downhill trajectory the past two games. He is due a good game. Vols win close.”
Tanner Johnson: Tennessee 80, Georgia 65
“The Vols will get back to their elite defensive ways against the surging Bulldogs. Chaz Lanier will also get his shooting stroke back and have another 20+ point game. Georgia has been impressive, but winning in Knoxville is a bridge too far to expect from them.”
Jonathan Williams: Tennessee 68, Georgia 60
“The Georgia Bulldogs are certainly a much better team than they have been in years prior. That’s shown by them being ranked No. 23, the first time they’ve been ranked since 2011. However, something that has always been hard to do in the SEC is win on the road. I expect Tennessee’s home field advantage to play a big role Wednesday night and for the Volunteers to pick back up some momentum after dropping a game to Florida last week. Another good test for both teams in this one and another big win for Tennessee on the season.”
