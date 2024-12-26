Tennessee Basketball Coach Rick Barnes Comments on Cameron Carr Leaving the Team
The Tennessee Volunteers are the No. 1 ranked College Basketball team and they just had guard Cameron Carr enter the transfer portal midseason. Head coach Rick Barnes commented on the story.
The Tennessee Volunteers basketball program is on the precipest of what feels like potentially a special run on the court. They are the No. 1 ranked team in College Basketball, coached by Rick Barnes and led by senior guard Chaz Lanier, and a roster you'd think everyone wants to be a part of down the stretch. Yet, sophomore guard Cameron Carr announced this week that he's entering the transfer portal. Leaving most to wonder "Why?" A question that head coach Rick Barnes addressed this week.
Barnes said he had “no idea” what went into Carr’s decision to transfer and that Carr simply, “walked out.”
Barnes was asked if there was any benefit to leaving in the midst of the season:
“No, not really. I think they probably didn’t understand the rule. I don’t know that, but that is what I would assume. We were, obviously, counting on him being part of the team. Surprised his teammates. They were very disappointed, so from here on, there is nothing to really talk about. He made his decision, no reason, it’s baffling to be quite honest with you.”
OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS
- Ohio State Overwhelms Tennessee in Playoff Matchup to Advance to Rose Bowl
- Tennessee Football DB Christian Harrison Enters Transfer Portal
- Tennessee vs Middle Tennessee: Volunteers Look to Stay Undefeated
- Is Tennessee Football Looking To Add A Transfer Running Back?
- What's Next for Tennessee Following the Playoff Loss to Ohio State?
- Tennessee Football Lands Arizona Transfer OL Wendell Moe
- Joakim Dodson Talks Decision To Sign With Tennessee Football
- Tennessee Football Tight End Miles Kitselman Could Possibly Return
Join The Community:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Tanner Johnson On Twitter: @JohnsonTanner23_
- Follow Blake Schowalter On Twitter: @BlakeSchowalte1
- Follow Jonathan Williams On Twitter: @DR_JWill
- Follow Evan Crowell On Twitter: @EvanVCrowell
- Follow John Anthony On Twitter: @JAntSports