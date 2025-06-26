Tennessee Basketball Projected as No. 2 Seed in Joe Lunardi’s 2025–26 Early Bracketology
Despite losing four starters from last season’s NCAA Tournament squad, Rick Barnes and the Tennessee Volunteers are still being viewed as one of college basketball’s elite programs heading into the 2025–26 season. In ESPN analyst Joe Lunardi’s latest “Way Too Early Bracketology,” Tennessee is projected as a No. 2 seed—an impressive vote of confidence in the program’s culture, coaching, and recruiting.
Coming off an Elite Eight appearance, the Vols are entering a new era without key contributors like Zakai Zeigler, Chaz Lanier, Igor Milicic Jr., and Jahmai Mashack. Yet Lunardi’s early forecast signals that Tennessee’s national profile remains intact.
This projection speaks volumes about Barnes’ ability to reload rather than rebuild. The longtime head coach has leaned on both high-level recruiting and the transfer portal to maintain Tennessee’s position near the top of the college basketball landscape.
While early projections are rarely perfect predictors, being tabbed a No. 2 seed with a retooled roster is a testament to what Barnes has built: a program, not just a team.
With a rabid fanbase, a proven coach, and emerging stars ready to step into larger roles, Tennessee remains firmly in the national conversation. March may be months away, but in Knoxville, expectations are already rising—and the Vols wouldn’t have it any other way.
