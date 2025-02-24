Volunteer Country

Tennessee Basketball Ranked No. 5 in Latest AP Poll

Liam Dreesen

Feb 22, 2025; College Station, Texas, USA; Tennessee Volunteers guard Zakai Zeigler (5) drives to the basket as Texas A&M Aggies forward Solomon Washington (9) defends during the second half at Reed Arena. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images / Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images
Tennessee Volunteers men's basketball moves up one spot to No. 5 in latest AP poll

Tennessee might have only had one game since the last AP rankings were released, but that game came on the road against a top-10 team in Texas A&M. The Volunteers were able to come away with the win 77-69 and earned a spot as a top-five team in the nation because of it.

The Volunteers are back in the top five after falling out for just one week. Texas A&M fell out of the top ten after a tough week in which it lost both of its matchups. The Volunteers jumped Alabama in the rankings after the Crimson Tide went 1-1 in their games last week and fell to No 6 in the rankings. 

The Volunteers and Crimson Tide will play on March 1st in a game that will have serious implications for seeding in the SEC and March Madness tournaments.  If the Volunteers can win that game the chances for a one seed in March are very much alive, but a loss could bump them further down. 

The SEC still dominated the AP rankings with three teams in the top five and seven teams ranked in the top 25. Lucky for the Volunteers the Crimson Tide are the only one of their four remaining opponents ranked in the AP top 25 this week. 

As the regular season is coming to a close the Volunteers are playing some of their best basketball of the season. The final few games will mean a lot when it comes to postseason seeding so there is plenty to keep an eye on.

