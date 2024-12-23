Tennessee Basketball Remains No. 1 For Third Straight Week As SEC Play Nears
No. 1 Tennessee basketball has two more non-conference games before getting into SEC play.
After easily defeating Western Carolina 84-36, Tennessee is still No. 1 in both the Coaches Poll and AP Poll. The Vols are still holding off Auburn who is ranked second in both polls and also received some first first place votes in each ranking.
The Vols' toughest test as the top ranked team in the country came when they survived 66–64 at Illinois. Jordan Gainey's buzzer beating layup preserved Tennessee's undefeated start to the season and kept the Vols atop the polls ahead of their last three non-conference games against unranked opponents.
Tennessee is 11-0 and is ranked No. 1 in both polls for the third consecutive week. Tonight, the Vols will host MTSU (9-3) at home in their only game this week. The nonconference schedule will conclude with Norfolk State on New Year's Eve at 3 PM.
Once SEC play begins, Tennessee's schedule will increase in difficulty dramatically. The Vols open conference play at home agaisnt Arkansas before traveling to currently-undefeated Florida for their first conference road game of the season and a potential top-5 matchup.
OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS
- Tennessee Volunteers Coach Josh Heupel Sounds Off on Players Entering Portal
- Tennessee Volunteers Football Transfer Portal Tracker
- BREAKING: Tennessee Basketball Ranked No. 1 in AP and Coaches Polls
- What's Next for Tennessee Following the Playoff Loss to Ohio State?
- Tennessee RB Dylan Sampson Named SEC Player of the Year by USA TODAY
- LOOK: Jadon Perlotte Pictured Flipping To Tennessee Volunteers Football
- Tennessee Volunteers Football Wide Receiver Enters Transfer Portal
- Tennessee Football Head Coach Josh Heupel "Excited" About Tim Merritt Joining The Class
Join The Community:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Tanner Johnson On Twitter: @JohnsonTanner23_
- Follow Blake Schowalter On Twitter: @BlakeSchowalte1
- Follow Jonathan Williams On Twitter: @DR_JWill
- Follow Evan Crowell On Twitter: @EvanVCrowell
- Follow John Anthony On Twitter: @JAntSports