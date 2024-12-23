Volunteer Country

Tennessee Basketball Remains No. 1 For Third Straight Week As SEC Play Nears

No. 1 Tennessee basketball has two more non-conference games before getting into SEC play.

Tennessee guard Zakai Zeigler (5) and Tennessee guard Jordan Gainey (11) during a college basketball game between Tennessee and Western Carolina held at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center in Knoxville, Tenn., on Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2024.
Tennessee guard Zakai Zeigler (5) and Tennessee guard Jordan Gainey (11) during a college basketball game between Tennessee and Western Carolina held at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center in Knoxville, Tenn., on Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2024. / Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
After easily defeating Western Carolina 84-36, Tennessee is still No. 1 in both the Coaches Poll and AP Poll. The Vols are still holding off Auburn who is ranked second in both polls and also received some first first place votes in each ranking.

The Vols' toughest test as the top ranked team in the country came when they survived 66–64 at Illinois. Jordan Gainey's buzzer beating layup preserved Tennessee's undefeated start to the season and kept the Vols atop the polls ahead of their last three non-conference games against unranked opponents.

Tennessee is 11-0 and is ranked No. 1 in both polls for the third consecutive week. Tonight, the Vols will host MTSU (9-3) at home in their only game this week. The nonconference schedule will conclude with Norfolk State on New Year's Eve at 3 PM.

Once SEC play begins, Tennessee's schedule will increase in difficulty dramatically. The Vols open conference play at home agaisnt Arkansas before traveling to currently-undefeated Florida for their first conference road game of the season and a potential top-5 matchup.

