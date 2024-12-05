Volunteer Country

Tennessee Basketball Set to Claim No. 1 Ranking After Kansas and Auburn Losses

Tennessee basketball is about to be rewarded for its 8-0 start to the season with a No. 1 ranking.

Tennessee guard Chaz Lanier (2) celebrates a three-pointer by a teammate during a college basketball game between Tennessee and Syracuse held at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center in Knoxville, Tenn., on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2024.
Tennessee guard Chaz Lanier (2) celebrates a three-pointer by a teammate during a college basketball game between Tennessee and Syracuse held at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center in Knoxville, Tenn., on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2024. / Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
For the first time since the 2018-19 season, Tennessee basketball is set to ascend to the top of the AP Poll when the updated rankings are released on Monday. The Volunteers, ranked No. 3 entering the week, will leapfrog Kansas and Auburn after both teams suffered losses, while Tennessee delivered a commanding performance in a 96-70 rout of Syracuse.

Kansas, the preseason No. 1 team, fell to Creighton on the road, while No. 2 Auburn couldn’t overcome the hostile environment at Cameron Indoor, losing to No. 9 Duke. These results pave the way for Tennessee to claim the top spot for just the third time in school history. The program’s two previous stints at No. 1 came in the 2007-08 and 2018-19 seasons. It will also be the first time this season that a team other than Kansas has been No. 1.

The No. 1 ranking will mark a significant milestone for Tennessee. In 2007-08, Bruce Pearl’s Vols reached the top spot for a single week after upsetting then-No. 1 Memphis in a clash of in-state rivals. The 2018-19 squad under Rick Barnes, led by Grant Williams and Admiral Schofield, enjoyed a longer reign at No. 1, holding the position for four weeks.

Tennessee’s spot atop the poll will be tested first against Miami for the Jimmy V Classic in New York City at Madison Square Garden next Tuesday night.

