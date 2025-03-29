Volunteer Country

Tennessee Basketball Star Zakai Zeigler Breaks SEC Record

Tennessee Volunteers guard Zakai Zeigler makes SEC history in March Madness

Caleb Sisk

Mar 22, 2025; Lexington, KY, USA; Tennessee Volunteers guard Zakai Zeigler (5) reacts during the second half against the UCLA Bruins in the second round of the NCAA Tournament at Rupp Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images
Mar 22, 2025; Lexington, KY, USA; Tennessee Volunteers guard Zakai Zeigler (5) reacts during the second half against the UCLA Bruins in the second round of the NCAA Tournament at Rupp Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images / Jordan Prather-Imagn Images
In this story:

Tennessee Volunteers guard Zakai Zeigler makes SEC history in March Madness

Tennessee Volunteers basketball star Zakai Zeigler breaks the single season SEC assist record after recording his 261st assist of the season.

Zeigler is top three in all-time assists as the three year starter is looking to cap his career with confirmation that he is arguably the best Tennessee Volunteers guard of all-time. Zeigleris also one of the top defenders in basketball as he is up for the Defensive Player of the Year award alongside Tennessee basketball guard Jahmai Mashack.

Zeigler is a back-to-back SEC Defensive Player of the Year and leads the Tennessee Volunteers in all-time assists already. The former New York high school star has become a fan favorite and has officially added another accolade to his resume.

Follow Our Social Media Pages:

• Follow Tennessee on SI on Twitter: @VolsOnSI
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Facebook: @VOLS on SI

Follow Our Staff:

Follow Our Website

Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.

OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS

Published
Caleb Sisk
CALEB SISK

Home/Men's Basketball