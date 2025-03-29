Tennessee Basketball Star Zakai Zeigler Breaks SEC Record
Tennessee Volunteers guard Zakai Zeigler makes SEC history in March Madness
Tennessee Volunteers basketball star Zakai Zeigler breaks the single season SEC assist record after recording his 261st assist of the season.
Zeigler is top three in all-time assists as the three year starter is looking to cap his career with confirmation that he is arguably the best Tennessee Volunteers guard of all-time. Zeigleris also one of the top defenders in basketball as he is up for the Defensive Player of the Year award alongside Tennessee basketball guard Jahmai Mashack.
Zeigler is a back-to-back SEC Defensive Player of the Year and leads the Tennessee Volunteers in all-time assists already. The former New York high school star has become a fan favorite and has officially added another accolade to his resume.
