Tennessee Basketball Stays Put in AP Poll After Loss to Vanderbilt
Tennessee basketball had an uneven week, but the Vols remain at No. 6 in the AP Poll.
After a win over a ranked Georgia team on Wednesday, Tennessee lost a heartbreaker to Vanderbilt on Saturday. However, Tennessee did not budge in the AP Poll.
Tennessee is ranked No. 6 in the latest AP Poll and is No. 7 in the Coaches Poll. The Vols remain in the top ten of the AP Poll, where they have been since November of last year.
The SEC continues to dominate the top 25 of the AP Poll. Auburn is still No. 1 after surviving two road games without its best player, Johni Broome. Alabama, Florida, and Kentucky are still in the top 10 after each went 1-1 last week.
The Vols will next be hosting No. 14 Mississippi State at home and then traveling to face top-ranked Auburn on Saturday in one of the biggest SEC games of the year.
OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS
- Tennessee Football Depth Chart Check - Where Does the WR Room Sit?
- Texas A&M Aggies Commit Aaron Gregory Open To Take An Official Visit To Tennessee
- BREAKING: Amari Jefferson Transfers To Tennessee Volunteers
- Tyran Evans Commits To Tennessee Volunteers Football
- Tennessee DB Transfer Christian Harrison Commits To Cincinnati Bearcats
- Mike Keith Named The New "Voice Of The Vols"
- Tennessee TE, Holden Staes Commits to Indiana Football
- Tennessee Lady Volunteers Lose To LSU Tigers In A Close Contest
- No. 1 Tennessee Basketball Crushed By Florida as Offense Disappears
Join The Community:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Tanner Johnson On Twitter: @JohnsonTanner23_
- Follow Blake Schowalter On Twitter: @BlakeSchowalte1
- Follow Jonathan Williams On Twitter: @DR_JWill
- Follow Evan Crowell On Twitter: @EvanVCrowell
- Follow John Anthony On Twitter: @JAntSports