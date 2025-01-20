Volunteer Country

Tennessee Basketball Stays Put in AP Poll After Loss to Vanderbilt

Tennessee basketball had an uneven week, but the Vols remain at No. 6 in the AP Poll.

Tanner Johnson

Vanderbilt Commodores guard MJ Collins Jr. (2) guards Tennessee Volunteers guard Chaz Lanier (2) during their game at Memorial Gym in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025.
Vanderbilt Commodores guard MJ Collins Jr. (2) guards Tennessee Volunteers guard Chaz Lanier (2) during their game at Memorial Gym in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025. / Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Tennessee basketball had an uneven week, but the Vols remain at No. 6 in the AP Poll.

After a win over a ranked Georgia team on Wednesday, Tennessee lost a heartbreaker to Vanderbilt on Saturday. However, Tennessee did not budge in the AP Poll.

Tennessee is ranked No. 6 in the latest AP Poll and is No. 7 in the Coaches Poll. The Vols remain in the top ten of the AP Poll, where they have been since November of last year.

The SEC continues to dominate the top 25 of the AP Poll. Auburn is still No. 1 after surviving two road games without its best player, Johni Broome. Alabama, Florida, and Kentucky are still in the top 10 after each went 1-1 last week.

The Vols will next be hosting No. 14 Mississippi State at home and then traveling to face top-ranked Auburn on Saturday in one of the biggest SEC games of the year.

OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS

Join The Community:

Follow Our Website

Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.

Published |Modified
Tanner Johnson
TANNER JOHNSON

Home/Men's Basketball