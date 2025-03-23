Volunteer Country

Tennessee Defeats UCLA to Advance to Sweet Sixteen in March Madness

The Tennessee Volunteers did enough on Saturday night to defeat the UCLA Bruins. The Vols are set for their third Sweet Sixteen appearance in a row.

Mar 22, 2025; Lexington, KY, USA; Tennessee Volunteers guard Zakai Zeigler (5) reacts during the first half against the UCLA Bruins in the second round of the NCAA Tournament at Rupp Arena. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images
The Tennessee Volunteers defeated the UCLA Bruins on Saturday night 67-58 after a great performance by Chaz Lanier. Lanier finished the game with 20 points and also broke the record for most three-pointers made in a single season in program history, passing Chris Lofton for the record.

The Vols are now awaiting their opponent as they will take on the winner between Illinois and Kentucky. They have played both opponents as they have lost two games to the Wildcats and have defeated Illinois in buzzer-beater fashion.

