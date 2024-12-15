Tennessee Escapes Illinois With Last Second Layup
Tennessee just wrapped up their matchup with Illinois on the road. Tennessee narrowly escaped Illinois with a 66-64 win as Gainey drilled a game winning layup.
The game started off slow in terms of scoring as both of these teams are heavy defensive styles. The Vols would struggle to shoot and not find much success shooting percentage wise from Chaz Lanier who is their leading scorer this season.
Defense would be asked to fulfill a huge task in the second half as part of a tough game and would be dominated on a big stretch from Illinois. This stretch included two four-point plays.
Majority of the Vols stars would have over three fouls or more as nearly every Vol was in foul trouble.
The Vols will be tasked with a very winnable contest on Tuesday as they play Western Carolina. They will play Western Carolina, Middle Tennessee State, and Norfolk State before their first SEC matchup against Arkansas on January 8th.
OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS
- Can Tennessee Football Hang On To Travis Smith Jr?
- SEC Football Head Coach Hot Seat Index: Mark Stoops Undoes 12 Years of Progress
- College Football Playoff Rankings Predictions: How Far Will Tennessee Rise?
- LOOK: Tennessee Basketball Unveils 'Dark Mode' Uniforms for Syracuse Matchup
- Tennessee Volunteers Are Hopeful To Keep David Sanders Jr. Committed Ahead Of Early Signing Day
- Tennessee Volunteers Commit Darrion Smith Set To Finalize Decision Between Tennessee And Auburn
- Former Tennessee Volunteers Coach Named New Kennesaw State Head Coach
- Lagonza Hayward Announces Decommitment from Tennessee Volunteers
Join The Community:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Tanner Johnson On Twitter: @JohnsonTanner23_
- Follow Blake Schowalter On Twitter: @BlakeSchowalte1
- Follow Jonathan Williams On Twitter: @DR_JWill
- Follow Evan Crowell On Twitter: @EvanVCrowell
- Follow John Anthony On Twitter: @JAntSports