Tennessee Rejects Rest Debate, Focused on Winning SEC Tournament

Tanner Johnson

Mar 8, 2025; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers head coach Rick Barnes during the first half against the South Carolina Gamecocks at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-Imagn Images / Randy Sartin-Imagn Images
Tennessee basketball isn’t entertaining the idea of taking it easy in the SEC Tournament.

While some might argue that the Vols should prioritize rest and avoid unnecessary wear and tear before the NCAA Tournament, the team itself has no interest in that line of thinking. For Tennessee, every game matters, and every championship is worth chasing.

Igor Millicic Jr. made that clear when asked about the notion that Tennessee might not want to go all out in Nashville.

“Every win is worth it. Every tournament is worth winning,” Millicic said. “I don’t think that—who said that? I don’t think anyone (saying that) is from Tennessee. I know none of our coaches would say that. None of our players would say that. Whatever they’re saying, keep it going but we need to win.”

Last season, Tennessee lost its first game in the SEC Tournament but still went on to make a deep run in March, reaching the Elite Eight for the second time in program history. That run proved the Vols could regroup after an early exit, but this year, they don’t want to leave anything on the table. The goal is clear—win the SEC Tournament and then go even further in the NCAA Tournament.

Head coach Rick Barnes has never been one to take games lightly, and his players have bought into that mentality. SEC Defensive Player of the Year Zakai Zeigler sets the tone with his relentless energy, while Chaz Lanier is the key for Tennessee's offense in the postseason. With their combination of toughness and depth, the Vols aren’t interested in anything less than a championship.

The Vols will have a target on their backs in Nashville, but they aren’t backing down. They are embracing the challenge, and as Millicic put it, they know what they need to do—win.

Tanner Johnson
