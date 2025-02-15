Volunteer Country

Tennessee’s Igor Milicic Jr. Cleared to Play vs. Vanderbilt

The Vols will have Milicic on the floor for their rematch with Vanderbilt.

Tanner Johnson

Feb 11, 2025; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Tennessee Volunteers forward Igor Milicic Jr. (7) goes to the basket during the first half against the Kentucky Wildcats at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images
Feb 11, 2025; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Tennessee Volunteers forward Igor Milicic Jr. (7) goes to the basket during the first half against the Kentucky Wildcats at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images / Jordan Prather-Imagn Images
In this story:

Igor Milicic Jr. has officially been cleared to play for Tennessee against Vanderbilt after being listed on the SEC Injury Report.

The senior forward, who has been dealing with a left calf issue, played in Tennessee’s last game against Kentucky but was questionable for today’s matchup. His availability is a boost for the Volunteers as they look to rebound from their crushing loss to the Wildcats.

Milicic has been a steady presence for Tennessee all season, averaging 11.0 points and a team-high 8.0 rebounds per game. He has started every game except for the Florida matchup two weeks ago, which he missed due to illness. His recent performances have been strong, including a 16-point outing against Kentucky, where he scored 13 of those in the second half.

Tennessee (20-5, 7-5 SEC) faces a Vanderbilt (17-7, 5-6) team that has been competitive in conference play. This game carries extra weight for the Volunteers, who are looking to avenge their earlier loss to their in-state rival.

With Milicic officially available, Tennessee has another key piece to help control the boards and provide scoring inside and out. His presence could be a deciding factor as the Volunteers aim to get back on track and strengthen their SEC standing.

Beyond just the rivalry, this game is critical for Tennessee’s momentum as the postseason approaches. The Volunteers have been inconsistent in SEC play, and avoiding another setback against a team like Vanderbilt is crucial for maintaining their positioning in both the conference and NCAA tournament projections.

With Milicic on the floor, Tennessee has a better chance to dictate the tempo and avoid another disappointing result in a game they are expected to win.

OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS

Join The Community:

Follow Our Website

Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.

Published
Tanner Johnson
TANNER JOHNSON

Tanner Johnson is an accomplished sports writer and journalist with extensive experience covering a wide range of collegiate and professional sports. He brings a well-rounded perspective to his national reporting, drawing on his knowledge of teams from across the country. Tanner has provided in-depth coverage of teams such as the Tennessee Titans, Tennessee Volunteers, Nebraska Cornhuskers, Arkansas Razorbacks, Florida State Seminoles, and TCU Horned Frogs. His experience spans various sports, including football, basketball, baseball, softball, volleyball, and track and field; reflecting his broad interest and commitment to sports journalism.

Home/Men's Basketball