Tennessee’s Igor Milicic Jr. Cleared to Play vs. Vanderbilt
Igor Milicic Jr. has officially been cleared to play for Tennessee against Vanderbilt after being listed on the SEC Injury Report.
The senior forward, who has been dealing with a left calf issue, played in Tennessee’s last game against Kentucky but was questionable for today’s matchup. His availability is a boost for the Volunteers as they look to rebound from their crushing loss to the Wildcats.
Milicic has been a steady presence for Tennessee all season, averaging 11.0 points and a team-high 8.0 rebounds per game. He has started every game except for the Florida matchup two weeks ago, which he missed due to illness. His recent performances have been strong, including a 16-point outing against Kentucky, where he scored 13 of those in the second half.
Tennessee (20-5, 7-5 SEC) faces a Vanderbilt (17-7, 5-6) team that has been competitive in conference play. This game carries extra weight for the Volunteers, who are looking to avenge their earlier loss to their in-state rival.
With Milicic officially available, Tennessee has another key piece to help control the boards and provide scoring inside and out. His presence could be a deciding factor as the Volunteers aim to get back on track and strengthen their SEC standing.
Beyond just the rivalry, this game is critical for Tennessee’s momentum as the postseason approaches. The Volunteers have been inconsistent in SEC play, and avoiding another setback against a team like Vanderbilt is crucial for maintaining their positioning in both the conference and NCAA tournament projections.
With Milicic on the floor, Tennessee has a better chance to dictate the tempo and avoid another disappointing result in a game they are expected to win.
