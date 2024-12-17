Tennessee Vols Basketball Star Kennedy Chandler Is Long Overdue A Second Chance In The NBA
Kennedy Chandler could be a missing piece for this Raptors team that could lead to more success early in the season.
Tennessee has done a good job getting basketball players into the NBA one way or another however it doesn’t always work out. With Dalton Knecht and Grant Williams being the two main players in the NBA from the Vols others remain overshadowed.
However, you could make the case that one former Vols star deserves a second chance in the NBA. That star is Kennedy Chandler. Chandler was a second round pick for the Grizzlies in the 2022 NBA draft. At one point he was expected to be a lottery pick but rumors circulated that he fell in the draft because of his height (5-foot-11).
He spent less than a full year in a Grizzlies uniform barely seeing play time but having some valuable moments for the in-state NBA team.
This ultimately was the last time he played in the NBA. Since then he has now found himself on another G-League team which is the affiliate program for the NBA ran by the NBA. He is on the Raptors 905 and that is the affiliate of the Toronto Raptors.
Chandler has had a great season with an average of 17.7 points, 3.4 rebounds, 6.8 assists shooting 41% from three and 52% from the field. That is great stats considering he had an average of around 12 points last season. Of course, this is only through 14 games but at what point do you call up the former top 10 prospect?
The Raptors are in a struggling situation with a 7-20 record. This puts them at 14th in the eastern conference which is only better than the Washington Wizards.
The Raptors lack a true point guard despite having RJ Barrett, Gradey Dick, and Scottie Barnes. Barrett runs a lot of forward for the Raptors and Dick is a spot up. Barnes does well getting assists and can run the point but he is a true small forward with his scoring capability. This team needs a guard.
Chandler would likely come in and be a rotational guy for the Raptors off the bench. Chandler is due a second chance and may receive one soon.
OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS
- Tennessee Volunteers Coach Josh Heupel Sounds Off on Players Entering Portal
- Tennessee Volunteers Football Transfer Portal Tracker
- BREAKING: Tennessee Basketball Ranked No. 1 in AP and Coaches Polls
- Game Preview: Tennessee Volunteers vs. Ohio State Buckeyes
- Tennessee RB Dylan Sampson Named SEC Player of the Year by USA TODAY
- LOOK: Jadon Perlotte Pictured Flipping To Tennessee Volunteers Football
- Tennessee Volunteers Football Wide Receiver Enters Transfer Portal
- Tennessee Football Head Coach Josh Heupel "Excited" About Tim Merritt Joining The Class
Join The Community:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Tanner Johnson On Twitter: @JohnsonTanner23_
- Follow Blake Schowalter On Twitter: @BlakeSchowalte1
- Follow Jonathan Williams On Twitter: @DR_JWill
- Follow Evan Crowell On Twitter: @EvanVCrowell
- Follow John Anthony On Twitter: @JAntSports