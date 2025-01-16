Tennessee Volunteers Basketball Defeated Georgia Bulldogs
Tennessee defeated the Georgia Bulldogs by a score of 74-56. This is the second straight win for the Vols.
Tennessee went toe-to-toe with one of the many ranked SEC teams. Tennessee went to battle with the Georgia Bulldogs. Georgia was ranked No. 23 in the nation. Tennessee was ranked No. 6 in the nation.
Tennessee was trailing at the half but quickly turned up the heat jumping ahead by double digits. Georgia had much success from Asa Newell who is the star forward on their team. Newell had many good shots and was the main threat to the Volunteers.
Tennessee would find great success from Cade Phillips and Zakai Zeigler. Zeigler had 16 points and seven assists during the game as he led the team in assists. Phillips was the star off the bench with many assists and rebounds as well as double digit points. Jordan Gainey was also the star for the team late as he finished the game with a team high in points with 19.
Tennessee will square off with Vanderbilt on Saturday for their fifth SEC contest of the season.
