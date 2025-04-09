Tennessee Volunteers Finish In Top-5 in Final College Basketball Rankings
The Tennessee Volunteers fell short in the Elite-8 in the Men's March Madness tournament. And for the second time in program history, they finish inside the top-5 in the final rankings.
The Tennessee Volunteers may not have reached the Final Four during their 2025 campaign, thus falling short of the ultimate goal of winning a national title. However, they reached new heights as a program.
For only the second time in Tennessee Basketball program history, the Vols were ranked inside the top-5 in the Final Basketball Rankings
Final Basketball Top-25 Rankings, Per AP
- Florida
- Houston
- Duke
- Auburn
- Tennessee
- Alabama
- Michigan State
- Texas Tech
- Maryland
- Michigan
- St. John's
- Kentucky
- BYU
- Purdue
- Arizona
- Wisconsin
- Iowa State
- Mississippi
- Texas A&M
- Arkansas
- Louisville
- Clemson
- Gonzaga
- Saint Mary's
- Memphis
The Vols will need to replace quite a bit of production and invaluable experience from the 2024-2025 roster that finished with a (30-8) overall record and managed a (12-6) record inside the SEC, which was historically dificult this season.
