Volunteer Country

Tennessee Volunteers Finish In Top-5 in Final College Basketball Rankings

Brooks Austin

Mar 30, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Tennessee Volunteers guard Chaz Lanier (2) shoots the ball against the Houston Cougars in the first half during the Midwest Regional final of the 2025 NCAA tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images
Mar 30, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Tennessee Volunteers guard Chaz Lanier (2) shoots the ball against the Houston Cougars in the first half during the Midwest Regional final of the 2025 NCAA tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images / Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

The Tennessee Volunteers fell short in the Elite-8 in the Men's March Madness tournament. And for the second time in program history, they finish inside the top-5 in the final rankings.

The Tennessee Volunteers may not have reached the Final Four during their 2025 campaign, thus falling short of the ultimate goal of winning a national title. However, they reached new heights as a program.

For only the second time in Tennessee Basketball program history, the Vols were ranked inside the top-5 in the Final Basketball Rankings

Final Basketball Top-25 Rankings, Per AP

  1. Florida
  2. Houston
  3. Duke
  4. Auburn
  5. Tennessee
  6. Alabama
  7. Michigan State
  8. Texas Tech
  9. Maryland
  10. Michigan
  11. St. John's
  12. Kentucky
  13. BYU
  14. Purdue
  15. Arizona
  16. Wisconsin
  17. Iowa State
  18. Mississippi
  19. Texas A&M
  20. Arkansas
  21. Louisville
  22. Clemson
  23. Gonzaga
  24. Saint Mary's
  25. Memphis

The Vols will need to replace quite a bit of production and invaluable experience from the 2024-2025 roster that finished with a (30-8) overall record and managed a (12-6) record inside the SEC, which was historically dificult this season.

Follow Our Social Media Pages:

• Follow Tennessee on SI on Twitter: @VolsOnSI
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Facebook: @VOLS on SI

Follow Our Staff:

Follow Our Website

Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.

OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS

Published
Brooks Austin
BROOKS AUSTIN

Home/Men's Basketball