Volunteer Country

Tennessee Volunteers Rated Top-4 Overall Seed in Latest March Madness Bracket

Caleb Sisk

Mar 1, 2025; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers guard Jahmai Mashack (15) reacts shooting a game winning three pointer as time expires against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-Imagn Images
Mar 1, 2025; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers guard Jahmai Mashack (15) reacts shooting a game winning three pointer as time expires against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-Imagn Images / Randy Sartin-Imagn Images

The Tennessee Volunteers garnered another Quad One win vs Alabama on Saturday afternoon thanks to a miraculous 40-foot buzzer beater. They are a top-4 overall seed in the latest March Madness Brackets.

The Tennessee Volunteers are fresh off perhaps their biggest, certainly most dramatic, win of the season over the No. 6 ranked Alabama Crimson Tide on Saturday afternoon. With about half a second to play, Volunteers guard Jahmai Mashack—a 5.8-point-per-game scorer entering Saturday with just four double-figure games this season—launched the ball from about halfway between the three-point line and the half-court line.

That shot has now launched the Vols into the top of the latest March Madness Brackets. The quad one win over the Crimson Tide sees Tennessee taking one of the four No. 1 seeds, giving them a favorable run in the tournament.

Latest NCAA March Madness Bracket, per Andy Katz and NCAA.com

  1. Auburn (1) AQ SEC
  2. Duke (1) AQ ACC
  3. Alabama (1)
  4. Tennessee (1)
  5. Florida (2)
  6. Houston (2) AQ Big 12
  7. Purdue (2)
  8. Iowa State (2)
  9. Texas A&M (3)
  10. Marquette (3)
  11. Michigan State (3) AQ BIG
  12. Kansas (3)
  13. Kentucky (4)
  14. Wisconsin (4)
  15. Missouri (4)
  16. Texas Tech (4)
  17. Illinois (5)
  18. St. John’s (5) AQ Big East
  19. Arizona (5)
  20. Memphis (5) AQ American
  21. Michigan (6)
  22. Ole Miss (6)
  23. Oregon (6)
  24. Mississippi State (6)
  25. Maryland (7)
  26. Louisville (7)
  27. Clemson (7)
  28. Baylor (7)
  29. Creighton (8)
  30. UConn (8)
  31. Saint Mary’s (8) AQ WCC
  32. UCLA (8)
  33. Oklahoma (9)
  34. West Virginia (9)
  35. New Mexico (9) AQ MWC
  36. Gonzaga (9)
  37. Utah State (10)
  38. Ohio State (10)
  39. Texas (10)
  40. Vanderbilt (10)
  41. Georgia (11)
  42. Nebraska (11)
  43. San Diego State (11)
  44. BYU (11)
  45. Wake Forest (11)
  46. Drake (11) AQ MVC
  47. UC Irvine (12) AQ Big West
  48. George Mason (12) AQ A10
  49. Arkansas State (12) AQ Sun Belt
  50. McNeese (12) AQ Southland
  51. Yale (13) AQ Ivy
  52. Grand Canyon (13) AQ WAC
  53. Samford (13) AQ Southern
  54. Akron (13) AQ MAC
  55. Jacksonville State (14) AQ CUSA
  56. Northern Colorado (14) AQ Big Sky
  57. Cleveland State (14) AQ Horizon
  58. UNC Asheville (14) AQ Big South
  59. Marist (15) AQ MAAC
  60. Norfolk State (15) AQ MEAC
  61. Towson (15) AQ CAA
  62. Central Connecticut (15) AQ Northeast
  63. Florida Gulf Coast (16) AQ ASun
  64. Southern (16) AQ SWAC
  65. Bryant (16) AQ America East
  66. American (16) AQ Patriot
  67. Nebraska-Omaha (16) AQ Summit
  68. Morehead State (16) AQ OVC

OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS

Published
