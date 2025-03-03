Tennessee Volunteers Rated Top-4 Overall Seed in Latest March Madness Bracket
The Tennessee Volunteers garnered another Quad One win vs Alabama on Saturday afternoon thanks to a miraculous 40-foot buzzer beater. They are a top-4 overall seed in the latest March Madness Brackets.
The Tennessee Volunteers are fresh off perhaps their biggest, certainly most dramatic, win of the season over the No. 6 ranked Alabama Crimson Tide on Saturday afternoon. With about half a second to play, Volunteers guard Jahmai Mashack—a 5.8-point-per-game scorer entering Saturday with just four double-figure games this season—launched the ball from about halfway between the three-point line and the half-court line.
That shot has now launched the Vols into the top of the latest March Madness Brackets. The quad one win over the Crimson Tide sees Tennessee taking one of the four No. 1 seeds, giving them a favorable run in the tournament.
Latest NCAA March Madness Bracket, per Andy Katz and NCAA.com
- Auburn (1) AQ SEC
- Duke (1) AQ ACC
- Alabama (1)
- Tennessee (1)
- Florida (2)
- Houston (2) AQ Big 12
- Purdue (2)
- Iowa State (2)
- Texas A&M (3)
- Marquette (3)
- Michigan State (3) AQ BIG
- Kansas (3)
- Kentucky (4)
- Wisconsin (4)
- Missouri (4)
- Texas Tech (4)
- Illinois (5)
- St. John’s (5) AQ Big East
- Arizona (5)
- Memphis (5) AQ American
- Michigan (6)
- Ole Miss (6)
- Oregon (6)
- Mississippi State (6)
- Maryland (7)
- Louisville (7)
- Clemson (7)
- Baylor (7)
- Creighton (8)
- UConn (8)
- Saint Mary’s (8) AQ WCC
- UCLA (8)
- Oklahoma (9)
- West Virginia (9)
- New Mexico (9) AQ MWC
- Gonzaga (9)
- Utah State (10)
- Ohio State (10)
- Texas (10)
- Vanderbilt (10)
- Georgia (11)
- Nebraska (11)
- San Diego State (11)
- BYU (11)
- Wake Forest (11)
- Drake (11) AQ MVC
- UC Irvine (12) AQ Big West
- George Mason (12) AQ A10
- Arkansas State (12) AQ Sun Belt
- McNeese (12) AQ Southland
- Yale (13) AQ Ivy
- Grand Canyon (13) AQ WAC
- Samford (13) AQ Southern
- Akron (13) AQ MAC
- Jacksonville State (14) AQ CUSA
- Northern Colorado (14) AQ Big Sky
- Cleveland State (14) AQ Horizon
- UNC Asheville (14) AQ Big South
- Marist (15) AQ MAAC
- Norfolk State (15) AQ MEAC
- Towson (15) AQ CAA
- Central Connecticut (15) AQ Northeast
- Florida Gulf Coast (16) AQ ASun
- Southern (16) AQ SWAC
- Bryant (16) AQ America East
- American (16) AQ Patriot
- Nebraska-Omaha (16) AQ Summit
- Morehead State (16) AQ OVC
