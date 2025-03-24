Tennessee vs Kentucky - Volunteers Looking for Payback Against Wildcats
The Tennessee Volunteers are set to play the Kentucky Wildcats in the sweet sixteen.
After Tennessee defeated UCLA on Saturday and Kentucky defeated Illinois on Sunday, the two SEC programs will face off against one another in the sweet sixteen round.
The two teams faced off against one another twice during the regular season. The first go around, Kentucky won on the road 78-73. A couple of weeks later, the Wildcats defeated the Volunteers again, this time at home, by a final score of 75-64. Needless to say, not the best feeling for Tennessee going into this matchup, but the Volunteers have certainly proven they are one of the best teams in the country.
Kentucky defeated both Troy and Illinois en route to playing Tennessee. The Volunteers went up against Wofford and UCLA. This is the first time in matchup history that both programs will have played in the NCAA tournament.
A date and time has not yet been announced for the matchup.
As the sweet sixteen round approaches, here are the most updated national title odds.
College Basketball Championship Odds
All odds presented by FanDuel.
- Duke +260
- Florida +400
- Auburn +490
- Houston +550
- Tennessee +1600
- Texas Tech +2000
- Alabama +2000
- Iowa State +2700
- Michigan State +3000
The Vols will face the winner of Illinois and Kentucky in the Sweet 16. They have already played both opponents on the year. They are (1-0) vs Illinois with a 2-point win and they went winless against Kentcuy in their two matchups this season. Though with the way Chaz Lanier is scoring at the moment, they are capable of beating anyone.
