Tennessee vs Florida: Volunteers to be Without Starting Guard Zakai Zeigler

The Tennessee Volunteers will be without starting guard Zakai Zeigler against the Florida Gators today.

Jonathan Williams

Tennessee's Zakai Zeigler (5) moves the ball while guarded by Kentucky's Koby Brea (4) during an NCAA college basketball game on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025, in Knoxville, Tenn.
Tennessee's Zakai Zeigler (5) moves the ball while guarded by Kentucky's Koby Brea (4) during an NCAA college basketball game on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025, in Knoxville, Tenn. / Saul Young/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Tennessee Volunteers are looking to get revenge against the Florida Gators Saturday at noon. The Gators previously beat Tennessee this season by 30 points. This time though, Tennessee is the home team but things are already off to a rough start before tip-off. Starting quard Zakai Zeigler has been ruled out for the matchup.

Zeigler left the Kentucky game earlier this week but eventually returned back to action. However, now a few days removed from the game, Zeigler will have to sit this one out and watch from the sidelines. Zeigler currently leads the team with 7.4 assists per game and he is averaging 12.3 points per game on top of that. The senior guard is a crucial leader and contributor for the Volunteers, and will certainly be missed during Saturday's game.

In the last game, Florida had 12 more rebounds and seven more offensive rebounds. The biggest issue for Tennessee was going 4-29 from behind the arc, an issue they ran into against Kentucky earlier this week.

Perhaps the biggest key to being successful in the SEC, especially this season, is protecting your home court. Seems like every single week conference teams have a matchup against a ranked opponent, so snagging wins at home when you have the opportunity to do so if of the up most importance.

Tennessee will have to avoid another rough shooting night if they want to keep up with the Gators on Saturday and they will need to make these next two home games against ranked opponents count before they travel to Oklahoma and Kentucky.

