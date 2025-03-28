Tennessee vs. Kentucky Injury Report, March Madness
Tennessee and Kentucky both have injuries entering their third contest this season
Tennessee and Kentucky are set for their Friday night March Madness contest. This is the third time the two teams will play, as the Vols were defeated in both of the previous matchups. Tennessee has a lot at stake as this would be the third time in program history that the Vols advanced to the Elite Eight and the second time straight after the Vols played the Boilermakers last season and were defeated before making their first final four. As for the Wildcats, they have a lot to lose after trash-talking the Vols nearly all week, with Zakai Zeigler pushing the needle with a viral photo of him flipping the camera off went viral.
There will be a few players who will not play on Friday night. The full injury report is below.
Tennessee Volunteers
• J.P. Estrella (OUT)
Kentucky Wildcats
• Kerr Kriisa (OUT)
• Jaxson Robinson (OUT)
Tip-off is set for 7:39 PM EST on Friday night.
