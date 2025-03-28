Volunteer Country

Tennessee vs. Kentucky Injury Report, March Madness

Caleb Sisk

Mar 27, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Tennessee Volunteers head coach Rick Barnes talks to the media during practice day at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
Mar 27, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Tennessee Volunteers head coach Rick Barnes talks to the media during practice day at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
Tennessee and Kentucky both have injuries entering their third contest this season

Tennessee and Kentucky are set for their Friday night March Madness contest. This is the third time the two teams will play, as the Vols were defeated in both of the previous matchups. Tennessee has a lot at stake as this would be the third time in program history that the Vols advanced to the Elite Eight and the second time straight after the Vols played the Boilermakers last season and were defeated before making their first final four. As for the Wildcats, they have a lot to lose after trash-talking the Vols nearly all week, with Zakai Zeigler pushing the needle with a viral photo of him flipping the camera off went viral.

There will be a few players who will not play on Friday night. The full injury report is below.

Tennessee Volunteers

• J.P. Estrella (OUT)

Tennessee Volunteers center J.P. Estrell
Mar 31, 2024; Detroit, MI, USA; Tennessee Volunteers forward J.P. Estrella (13) during a time out in the second half against the Purdue Boilermakers during the NCAA Tournament Midwest Regional Championship at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images / Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

Kentucky Wildcats

• Kerr Kriisa (OUT)
• Jaxson Robinson (OUT)

Kentucky Wildcats guard Jaxson Robinso
Feb 1, 2025; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats guard Jaxson Robinson (2) drives to the basket during the second half against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images / Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

Tip-off is set for 7:39 PM EST on Friday night.

