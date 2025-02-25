Tennessee vs LSU: Volunteers Searching for 10th Conference Win
The Volunteers are searching for their 10th conference win on the season against the LSU Tigers.
The Tennessee Volunteers will be playing on the road Tuesday night as they travel to take on the LSU Tigers. Tennessee and LSU couldn't be anymore polarizing from one another this season considering the Vols are a top five team in the country while LSU has just three wins in conference play thus far.
Things got a little shaky for the Volunteers earlier in the season but as of late, it has been anything but that. They have won four out of their last five and the one loss came against Kentucky who has had their number this season. Most recently, the picked up a win on the road against Texas A&M, another top ranked team in the country.
As for LSU, picked up two of their three conference games within their last three against Oklahoma and South Carolina. Their most recent game was a 14-point loss to the Florida Gators, another top ranked team from the conference.
While things on paper may look nice and simple for Tennessee, they better not approach tonight's game with that attitude. Despite their record, they've played teams close this season. They lost to Alabama by four, Ole Miss by three and Missouri by six. LSU being the home team tonight also plays into their favor.
That's not to say that Tennessee is in trouble but don't be surprised if the Tigers manage to keep this one close late into the ball game.
