Where Does Tennessee Rank Amongst the Rest of the NCAA Tournament Field?
Where does Tennessee rank amongst the rest of the remaining teams in the NCAA tournament?
The Tennessee Volunteers are still alive as they defeated the UCLA Bruins this past weekend to make it to the sweet sixteen round. They will play against the Kentucky Wildcats, a team that beat them twice in the regular season. The Volunteers are looking to make the final four for the first time in program history, so where do they stack up amongst the rest of the field?
According to ESPN, they are in a good position considering who is left in the tournament. They released a rankings of the remaining men's basketball teams and the Tennessee Volunteers were ranked fifth. They were behind Auburn, Houston, Florida and Duke in that order. Here is whay Myron Medcalf had to say about the Volunteers:
"Rick Barnes has coached some of the greatest players in college basketball history," Medcalf wrote. "He had T.J. Ford, the former Wooden Award winner, when Texas reached the Final Four in 2003. Kevin Durant became the first freshman to win the Wooden Award (2007) under Barnes at Texas. He also coached current NBA players Grant Williams and Dalton Knecht. Recognized for his strong defensive teams, Barnes knows how to showcase his best players. This season, it could be Chaz Lanier, who averaged 20.0 PPG in Tennessee's 12 most recent victories. The NCAA tournament is defined by its stars, and Lanier has been that for the Vols, who also can shut down opponents with their top-tier defense. Lanier could make the difference in taking Barnes to the Final Four for the just the second time in his career."
Tennessee will play Kentucky on Firday at 7:40 PM. If Tennessee moves on, they will play the winner of Purdue vs Houston.
Follow Our Social Media Pages:
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Twitter: @VolsOnSI
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Facebook: @VOLS on SI
Follow Our Staff:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Tanner Johnson On Twitter: @JohnsonTanner23_
- Follow Jonathan Williams On Twitter: @DR_JWill
Follow Our Website
Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.
OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS
- Picture of Tennessee Volunteers Freshman Goes Viral
- Lagonza Hayward Explains Decommitment from Tennessee Volunteers
- NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament Odds, Tennessee Has Sixth Best Odds
- Jake Merklinger Is Looking to Help George MacIntyre Throughout His Freshman Season
- Jay Bilas Says Tennessee Volunteers Not a Title Contender in NCAA Tournament
- Tennessee Basketball March Madness Predictions
- Tennessee Volunteers Jump to No. 1 Overall in Latest NCAA Baseball Rankings
- Initial Reaction to Tennessee Basketball's March Madness Path
- Two Tennessee Volunteers Named All-SEC Tournament Team
- Tennessee Volunteers Not a College Football Playoff Contender