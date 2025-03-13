Who Does Tennessee Play Next in the SEC Men's Basketball Tournament?
Who do the Tennessee Volunteers play next in the SEC men's basketball tournament?
The SEC men's basketball tournament is officially underway as action got started yesterday in the first round. Because Tennessee is the four seed, they get a bye from the first two rounds. They will play their first game of the tournament on Friday following Auburn's game which will be at noon.
Tennessee could potentially play the winner of Texas vs. Texas A&M in the second round. That is theoretically good news for the Volunteers, who beat both the Aggies and the Longhorns during the regular season this year.
While there is nothing truly at stake for Tennessee in the conference tournament, it is a big deal if they want to earn a top seed in March Madness. Right now they are projected as a two seed with Auburn and Florida both projected as one seeds. If the Volunteers make a run in the conference tournament and win the whole thing, they would most certainly be a top seed.
While some might argue that the Vols should prioritize rest and avoid unnecessary wear and tear before the NCAA Tournament, the team itself has no interest in that line of thinking. For Tennessee, every game matters, and every championship is worth chasing.
Igor Millicic Jr. made that clear when asked about the notion that Tennessee might not want to go all out in Nashville.
“Every win is worth it. Every tournament is worth winning,” Millicic said. “I don’t think that—who said that? I don’t think anyone (saying that) is from Tennessee. I know none of our coaches would say that. None of our players would say that. Whatever they’re saying, keep it going but we need to win.”
