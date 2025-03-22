Volunteer Country

Why Chaz Lanier Could Be The Difference Maker in Tennessee Basketball vs UCLA Bruins

Tennessee guard Chaz Lanier could be the difference-maker in Tennessee's second March Madness contest.

Mar 20, 2025; Lexington, KY, USA; Tennessee Volunteers guard Chaz Lanier (2) drives to the basket against Wofford Terriers forward Jeremy Lorenz (32) during the first half in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at Rupp Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images
The Tennessee Volunteers have seen a lot of success out of star guard Chaz Lanier. Lanier transferred to Tennessee in the off-season and has been the star guard for the Vols since. The talented guard has averaged 18 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 1 assist while shooting 45/41/73 splits from the field.

Lanier has had a long stretch of hot starts and finally put it together against the Wofford Terriers which has Tennessee fans expecting him to be the difference-maker on Saturday night.

Lanier finished Thursday's game with 29 points against the Wofford Terriers after picking Tennessee up on his back and carrying them over the finish line. He has worked best when feeding off the energy of Zakai Zeigler who had 12 points and 12 assists in the round of 64 victory. If Lanier can carry on his hot streak, the Vols will be in a great position to either rematch Illinois or Kentucky in the Sweet Sixteen next week especially considering Lanier is man known to continue streaks whether it's a hot or cold stretch.

