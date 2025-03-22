Why Chaz Lanier Could Be The Difference Maker in Tennessee Basketball vs UCLA Bruins
Tennessee guard Chaz Lanier could be the difference-maker in Tennessee's second March Madness contest.
The Tennessee Volunteers have seen a lot of success out of star guard Chaz Lanier. Lanier transferred to Tennessee in the off-season and has been the star guard for the Vols since. The talented guard has averaged 18 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 1 assist while shooting 45/41/73 splits from the field.
Lanier has had a long stretch of hot starts and finally put it together against the Wofford Terriers which has Tennessee fans expecting him to be the difference-maker on Saturday night.
Lanier finished Thursday's game with 29 points against the Wofford Terriers after picking Tennessee up on his back and carrying them over the finish line. He has worked best when feeding off the energy of Zakai Zeigler who had 12 points and 12 assists in the round of 64 victory. If Lanier can carry on his hot streak, the Vols will be in a great position to either rematch Illinois or Kentucky in the Sweet Sixteen next week especially considering Lanier is man known to continue streaks whether it's a hot or cold stretch.
Follow Our Social Media Pages:
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Twitter: @VolsOnSI
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Facebook: @VOLS on SI
Follow Our Staff:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Tanner Johnson On Twitter: @JohnsonTanner23_
- Follow Jonathan Williams On Twitter: @DR_JWill
Follow Our Website
Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.
OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS
- Picture of Tennessee Volunteers Freshman Goes Viral
- Lagonza Hayward Explains Decommitment from Tennessee Volunteers
- NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament Odds, Tennessee Has Sixth Best Odds
- Jake Merklinger Is Looking to Help George MacIntyre Throughout His Freshman Season
- Jay Bilas Says Tennessee Volunteers Not a Title Contender in NCAA Tournament
- Tennessee Basketball March Madness Predictions
- Tennessee Volunteers Jump to No. 1 Overall in Latest NCAA Baseball Rankings
- Initial Reaction to Tennessee Basketball's March Madness Path
- Two Tennessee Volunteers Named All-SEC Tournament Team
- Tennessee Volunteers Not a College Football Playoff Contender