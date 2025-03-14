Volunteer Country

Zakai Zeigler Breaks Tennessee Volunteers Single-Season Assist Record

Caleb Sisk

Tennessee's Zakai Zeigler (5) during Senior Day presentations after a men’s college basketball game between Tennessee and South Carolina at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center, Saturday, March 8, 2025. / Caitie McMekin/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Zakai Zeigler has officially broke the single season assist recrod at Tennessee. After having an electric performance last time out, the Volunteers guard broke the single-season assist record during the SEC tournament quarterfinals and is growing his lead. Zeigler needed to hit the 227 mark and he did.

He leads the SEC in assists averaging over 7 assists per game making him the leagues best passer. Zeigler has been the Vols playmaker for three seasons straight with flashes in his freshman season as a backup tyo Kennedy Chandler.

Zeigler also went over 700 career assists.

