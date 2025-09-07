2027 Defender from Alabama Details Game Day Visit with Tennessee Football
Visiting prospects made their way to Neyland Stadum for the first home game of the season for the Tennessee football program.
A few new faces, but there were some frequent flyers in town as well.
2027 Hewitt-Trussville (AL.) EDGE D'ante Seals made his return to Rocky Top as the Vols welcomed the Buccaneers of ETSU.
UGA, Arkansas, Memphis, and Ole Miss have already extended offers to the developing defender.
"Overall, my game day visit was great! Every time I visit Knoxville the coaches and recruiting staff are super nice. Plus, the stadium atmosphere is always exciting," Seals said of his first visit to Knoxville this fall.
Seals did note something that caught his eye throughout the day and as a young player, it has to be nice to see a program utilizing everyone that they can.
"What stood out the most to me was how the coaching staff rotated a lot of young players in once the score got up in the game. A lot of freshmen and sophomore players got real time game experience. That showed me that they are building for the future," Seals told Vols on SI.
Seeing that a program takes advantage of every opportunity to get young guys in to gain experience and to increase the development, is a bright sign that a program is not only trying to get better, but to cement themselves are a true threat year in, and year out.
The Yellow Hammer state product spoke to a couple of coaches before the night ended, and each had a lasting message for Seals.
"Coach Josh Heupel thanked me for coming up and told me to keep working hard. Coach Chop said that he wants me to get back up to Knoxville later on this season for another game and that they will continue to follow me during the recruiting process."
The junior defender is open to returning to Knoxville, with the only question of when?
"Once Coach Chop sends me an invite."
Seals seems to hold Tennessee in a high position to be that eager to return. For those who may not be as familiar, but Seals has hometown ties to Vols CB Rickey Gibson III. On top of that, Seals has visited Tennessee more than a few times it seems, so an early connection is there.
The Vols have yet to offer Seals, but that has yet to waive where Tennessee stands with the Alabama native. The visit pushed the visitor to expand on what is already in place.
"It makes me want to try and continue to build a relationship with the coaches, recruiting staff and fans in Knoxville," Seals explained.
