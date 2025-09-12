2027 In-State WR Eli Ferguson Details Latest Visit with Tennessee Football
Brentwood Academy (Tenn.) was set to host the Baylor School last Friday.
Unfortunately, the weather had other plans. Lightning became a threat during warmups, and then as the teams took the field, it was enough to delay the game.
After many restarts of the delay timer, the game was eventually canceled around 9pm CTS.
The next day, a Brentwood Academy standout would make his way to Knoxville has the Vols would blow past ETSU on their way to a 72-17 win.
2027 in-state WR Eli Ferguson would make his way to Rocky Top. Following the visit, Ferguson would connect with Vols on SI to discuss the trip.
"The visit to Tennessee was great, as expected. They showed love and interest," Ferguson said.
Ferguson will receive much more attention moving forward, and not only from Tennessee. The junior playmaker is very impactful lined up in the slot.
This not being the first visit to Tennessee, the impact of the sights and sounds never disappoint.
"What stood out for me about Tennessee was the great atmosphere and love from the fans. I also got a chance to see some of the freshman receivers make big time plays," Ferguson revealed.
As a young recruit, it is game changing to see young guys at your position being utilized. It allows the prospects to know that playing early is a possibility if boxes are checked.
There is a chance that the in-state player could return this weekend for the Georgia game.
