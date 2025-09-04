2027 WR From Georgia Schedules Tennessee Volunteers Visit
The Tennessee Volunteers are finally set to play in their very first game of the 2025 football season inside Neyland Stadium following a great win at a neutral site, when they defeated the Syracuse Orange inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium. They are set to take on a team that they are expected to defeat soundly, as they are set to play the in-state East Tennessee State Buccaneers.
With this being the first home game for the Tennessee Volunteers, they are set to be the host of many different prospects, as they are set to host players from all over, including one of the more intriguing names to know in the 2027 recruiting class as of recent, as this prospect has been offered by many different schools, including the Kentucky Wildcats.
That player is Heritage High School receiver Brayden Stoker. Stoker is a wide receiver prospect from the state of Georgia, as he is teammates with another visitor set to visit the Vols, as he is a wide receiver at Heritage High School in Ringgold, Georgia. This won't be a far trip from Knoxville, as the talented wide receiver will have the chance to see the staff, and possibly receive a Tennessee offer.
The visit will come following his Friday night home game, as they hope to pickup another season win.
