Collin Porterfield Details His Tennessee Volunteers Visit
Collin Porterfield is one of the more popular names that was on campus, as he and his team is off to an electric start to the season. He was on campus for the Vols win over ETSU. Following the win he caught up with Vols On SI. Here is what he said.
"My visit to Tennessee was an incredible experience overall. From the moment I arrived, I felt a warm and welcoming atmosphere not only from the coaches and staff but also from the community. It truly felt like a family environment, and that’s something that means a lot to me. I enjoyed being able to see the facilities, walk around campus, and get a real feel for the culture there. Everything about the visit showed me how much pride Tennessee takes in doing things the right way and making their athletes feel at home," the talented Gainesville High School prospect stated when speaking to Vols On SI about his Tennessee Volunteers trip and visit.
There were multiple things that stood out about his visit. he went into detail to discuss what these things were, as he was. able to get an inside look on the recruiting side of things.
"What stood out to me the most was the strength and tradition of Tennessee football. The facilities, the stadium, and the overall energy around the program showed me just how serious they are about competing at the highest level. You can feel the history and passion for football as soon as you step on campus, and it’s clear that Tennessee is built to win. The way the coaches prepare their players and the support from the fans really stood out. It’s one of those places where football isn’t just a game it’s part of the culture, and that’s something that really excites me as a player."
The talented prospect was able to catch up with one of the more popular names on the coaching staff.
"Yes, I was able to speak with Coach Kelsey Pope (wide receiver coach) about my overall feelings about the Tennessee Program and what his plans were as far as my recruiting goes. Overall, I enjoyed my time at Tennessee this weekend and can't wait to stay in touch with coaches, players, and the Tennessee Football program."
He has hopes to return for another visit
"Being on the Tennessee campus was definitely something special and something I'm looking forward to experiencing again. Down to the fans and culture, it is an experience to look forward to being with that being said, I will be back in Knoxville, September 13th, for their face off against Georgia."
Finally, he would discuss where the Vols stand now that he had the chance to tale this visit, as he claims that they made a huge impact in his recruitment thus far.
"A visit like this makes a huge impact on my recruitment. Seeing Tennessee up close and experiencing the family atmosphere firsthand really opened my eyes to how special the program is. With that said, Tennessee is definitely on my radar. From pre-game to kickoff, Tennessee is definitely something special."
