D'ante Seals "Looking Forward" to Tennessee Volunteers Spring Football Visit
2027 standout EDGE in the state of Alabama D'ante Seals is looking forward to his Tennessee Volunteers spring football visit.
The Tennessee Volunteers are expected to be the host of many top targets throughout the spring. One of the visitors who is expected to be in attendance this spring on March 25th is D'ante Seals. Seals is a Hewitt-Trussville 2027 edge rusher who has already started to push up the Volunteers recruiting board early on. The 6-foot-3 235-pound defensive star has visited the Vols in the past for a gameday visit.
The talented prospect talked with Vols On SI ahead of his March 25th visit.
"I look forward to seeing the team compete against each other and seeing the coaching staff. I look forward to meeting Coach Chop (Harbin) because he just got promoted to the outside linebacker position coach and I want to congratulate him in person," Seals said.
The tradition of Tennessee has Seals interested in the Tennessee program.
"Just tradition and all the great players that have left their mark with the program."
Seals also has hopes of getting to take a closer look at certain things behind close doors that he has yet to get the chance to see.
"I plan on learning more about their schemes and defensive play calls."
Follow Our Social Media Pages:
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Twitter: @VolsOnSI
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Facebook: @VOLS on SI
Follow Our Staff:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Tanner Johnson On Twitter: @JohnsonTanner23_
- Follow Jonathan Williams On Twitter: @DR_JWill
Follow Our Website
Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.
OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS
- Picture of Tennessee Volunteers Freshman Goes Viral
- Lagonza Hayward Explains Decommitment from Tennessee Volunteers
- NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament Odds, Tennessee Has Sixth Best Odds
- Jake Merklinger Is Looking to Help George MacIntyre Throughout His Freshman Season
- Jay Bilas Says Tennessee Volunteers Not a Title Contender in NCAA Tournament
- Tennessee Basketball March Madness Predictions
- Tennessee Volunteers Jump to No. 1 Overall in Latest NCAA Baseball Rankings
- Initial Reaction to Tennessee Basketball's March Madness Path
- Two Tennessee Volunteers Named All-SEC Tournament Team
- Tennessee Volunteers Not a College Football Playoff Contender