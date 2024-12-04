Darrion Smith Flips Commitment To Auburn Tigers

Volunteer Country

Tennessee loses out on their defensive lineman commit Darrion Smith as he commits to a fellow SEC program on early signing day.

Tennessee has lost one of their long time commits on early signing day. That commit was Darrion Smith who flipped his commitment from Tennessee to the Auburn Tigers.

Tennessee was losing ground during the season as Auburn had Smith on campus multiple times. Smith is a three-star from St Frances Academy in Baltimore, Maryland.

Smith would go on to sign with the Tigers as part of his de-commitment. He is the prospect that Tennessee was most worried about losing during early signing day. Tennessee does still have a strong defensive line class under Coach Rodney Garner.

