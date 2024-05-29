Josh Heupel Speaks on Returning To Oklahoma
Tennessee Volunteers head coach Josh Heupel and his team will travel to face the Oklahoma Sooners this season.
Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel is a well-traveled man in the college football world. He's coached at various programs over the past decade, but his coaching career began in college. Heupel was the starting quarterback with the Oklahoma Sooners for two seasons during his playing days.
Heupel threw for 6,582 yards and 50 touchdowns with the Sooners, leading them to a national championship victory in 2000. After finishing as the runner-up for the Heisman Trophy, he was drafted by the Miami Dolphins in the sixth round of the 2001 NFL Draft.
He appeared at the annual SEC spring meetings and updated how he feels about traveling to face his alma mater this season. Oklahoma joins the SEC alongside the rival Texas Longhorns this season, and on September 21 the Sooners will host Tennessee for their first SEC game. "It will be unique to go back & play in that game on the other sideline," Heupel explained to reporters.
